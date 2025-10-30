PM DREW HAILS TRADES & LABOUR UNION FOR 86 YEARS OF WORKERS’ ADVOCACY AND RESILIENCE



Prime Minister commends the Union’s “unwavering leadership in advancing the cause of labour and social protection” at its 86th Annual Conference held under the theme ‘Social Protection for All Workers: Strengthening Collective Bargaining and Trade Union Rights’.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (October 26, 2025) —

The St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNTLU) has reaffirmed its historic role as a bastion of workers’ rights, unity, and empowerment as it convened its Eighty-sixth Annual Conference at the St. Kitts Solid Waste Management Corporation Conference Room, Taylors Range, Basseterre.

Themed “Social Protection for All Workers: Strengthening Collective Bargaining and Trade Union Rights,” the 2025 conference spotlighted the Union’s continued dedication to championing fair labour standards, equitable treatment, and robust advocacy in an era of global and local economic uncertainty.

Prime Minister’s Message: A Legacy of Partnership and Purpose

In a fraternal message delivered by the Union’s General Secretary, Ms. Precious Mills, on behalf of Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, the nation’s leader extended heartfelt congratulations to the SKNTLU on its enduring contribution to nation-building.

“For over eight decades, the Union has stood as a pillar of justice, dignity, and empowerment for the working people of the Federation,” Dr. Drew said.

“Its historic partnership with the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party remains one of the most powerful alliances for progress in our nation’s history, rooted in a shared mission to uplift workers, protect their rights, and ensure fairness and opportunity for all.”

He praised the Union for its “continued advocacy, resilience, and leadership in advancing the cause of labour and social protection in our modern era,” and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to building “a stronger, fairer, and more sustainable St. Kitts and Nevis—for the good that we can do.”

A Conference Rooted in Wellness and Solidarity

The conference was chaired by Executive Floor Member Ms. Jutambien Kelly, who also led delegates through a health and wellness exercise, drawing inspiration from Dr. Sharon Osborne’s presentation at last year’s 85th conference.

The gathering featured participation from local, regional, and international guests, including His Excellency David Rivero, Ambassador of Cuba, and His Excellency Edward Ling-Wen Tao, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), accompanied by Third Secretary Ms. Cristina Tsai-ting Hsu. The invocation was offered by Deacon Joseph Edmeade.

Unity Across Political and Institutional Lines

Reflecting the Union’s inclusive ethos, representatives from both opposition parties—the People’s Labour Party (PLP) and the People’s Action Movement (PAM)—attended.

PLP was represented by Deputy Leader Mr. Dameon Lawrence and C2 Chairperson Mr. Marlon Brown, while PAM’s Constituency Two candidate Mr. Nubian Greaux extended greetings on behalf of his party.

Keynote Address: Building Financial Resilience for Growth

The featured Guest Speaker, Ms. Sybil Welsh, Senior Projects Specialist at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), delivered an engaging address on “Financial Planning for Institutional Growth.”

Quoting Confucius—“a man who does not plan long ahead will find trouble at his door”—Ms. Welsh adapted it for today’s organizations: “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.”

She outlined critical aspects of sustainable institutional planning, including strategic forecasting, resource allocation, investment, debt management, and mission-aligned budgeting, emphasizing that effective financial planning enables institutions—especially unions and non-profits—to “navigate uncertainty, achieve sustainable growth, and fulfil their mission by making informed decisions.”

Reflections, Recognitions, and Renewed Commitment

Delegates also heard virtual testimonials from long-standing Union members—Ms. Tracy ‘Verna’ Tucker, Ms. Lauretta Joseph, Mr. Christanja Carey, Mrs. Jacqueline Francis, and Mr. Andy Caines—each highlighting the Union’s personal and professional impact on their lives.

Several corporate partners were recognized for their unwavering support, including Carib Breweries St. Kitts-Nevis Limited, Lennox Warner and Associates, Harowe Servo Controls (St. Kitts) Limited, Horsford’s Valu Mart, and the St. Kitts Solid Waste Management Corporation.

Fraternal greetings were extended from Mr. Ian Daniel, Programme Dean of the Department of Labour Studies at Cipriani College of Labour and Cooperative Studies, Trinidad and Tobago (read by Mr. Kevion Hodge Huggins), and Ms. Shirley Pryce, Chairperson of the Caribbean Domestic Workers Network and General Secretary of the Jamaican Household Workers Union, who joined virtually.

Looking Ahead: Protecting Workers in a Changing World

In her closing remarks, General Secretary Ms. Precious Mills reaffirmed that the Union’s ongoing work between 2024 and 2025 reflected the spirit of this year’s theme.

“As a national workers’ representative body, our longstanding and relevant organization understands the value of continuing to push for the cause in championing the rights of workers in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Union President Mr. Sydney Bridgewater reminded delegates that the global labour movement faces mounting challenges—from rising living costs to job insecurity—and that the Union must continue to strengthen its role as the voice and defender of workers’ rights in an evolving economic landscape.

Conclusion

The 86th Annual Conference of the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union reaffirmed its place not just as a historic institution, but as a living, evolving force for workers’ dignity, solidarity, and empowerment.

With renewed leadership, cross-party goodwill, and visionary guidance, the SKNTLU enters its 87th year with a clear mandate—to protect, advocate, and lead for every worker in St. Kitts and Nevis.