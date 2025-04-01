Rising Cricket Phenom Elijah Lewis Shines on the International Stage!

At just 17 years old, St. Kitts’ own Elijah Lewis is making waves in the cricketing world, proving that he is a future star in West Indies cricket. A gifted left-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer, Elijah’s journey from local talent to international prospect is nothing short of inspiring.

His cricketing roots trace back to the Keith Arthurton Academy, where he trained from age six to fifteen under the watchful eye of West Indies legend Keith Arthurton himself. Representing St. Kitts at the Under-15, Under-17, and Under-19 levels, Elijah has consistently showcased his ability as an all-rounder, earning respect at every stage of his career.

Elijah’s talent has not gone unnoticed. He was a standout performer in the Cool and Smooth T20 tournament, playing for the Hayne Smith Sharks. Now, he is sharpening his skills even further at the Ontario Cricket Academy (OCA) in Canada, a critical step toward professional cricket.

During his recent tour to South Africa, Elijah left a lasting impact, scoring 169 runs and taking 8 wickets in just eight matches. His stellar performances, including a 53 off 45 balls and 3-for-3 bowling figures, have turned heads in the cricketing world.

With guidance from coaches Derek Perrea, Raza Dar, Jacques Taylor, and Wilden Cornwall, and mentorship from Evin Lewis and Dwayne Bravo, Elijah Lewis is on a meteoric rise. St. Kitts may soon have its next cricketing superstar!