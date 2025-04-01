BROKEN PROMISES! SKNABA NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE OFFICIAL OPENING POSTPONED AS MINISTER DUGGINS FAILS AGAIN!

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 1, 2025 – The National Bank SKNABA Basketball League has been forced into postponement, exposing yet another failure by Minister of Sports Samal Duggins. The promised renovations and upgrades to Basketball City—announced with great fanfare in February—have yet to begin, leaving the island’s premier basketball facility in a state of total disrepair.

Minister Duggins boldly declared that long-overdue upgrades had finally begun, giving players, fans, and stakeholders renewed hope. However, his grand announcement quickly crumbled when it became clear that the highly anticipated roof covering for Basketball City was not included in the renovation plans. Instead, the minister touted a mere resurfacing of the court—a far cry from the world-class indoor facility he once championed.

Despite removing the old matting surface in February, zero progress has been made. Three months later, Basketball City remains an unusable mess, forcing the 2025 National Basketball League’s opening to be postponed indefinitely.

A GHOST TOWN INSTEAD OF A GRAND OPENING

The SKNABA League traditionally stages its official opening between the first Sunday in March and the first Sunday in April. With the first Sunday in April just days away, Basketball City remains a virtual ghost town—a barren, abandoned facility with no signs of renovation, construction, or any activity that suggests upgrades will happen any time soon.

This disruption of the national league follows a growing trend under Minister Duggins’ watch—where sporting events are consistently derailed due to his habit of making promises he simply cannot keep.

ST. KITTS BASKETBALL LEFT IN SHAMBLES

The state of Basketball City is an embarrassment, not only for St. Kitts and Nevis but also on the regional stage. While neighboring Caribbean nations boast modern indoor basketball facilities, our national players are left without even a playable outdoor court.

Many in the sports community are calling out the government’s lack of vision, planning, and commitment. The resurfacing of the court—a basic maintenance project—has now stalled for over two months, further eroding confidence in Minister Duggins’ ability to lead sports development.

With the league’s future in limbo and no concrete plans for progress, the basketball community is left to wonder: Is Minister Duggins truly committed to sports, or is he simply a master of empty promises?