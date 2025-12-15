PKF RETURNS TO ST.KITTS-NEVIS-Global Accounting Powerhouse Re-establishes Strong Caribbean Footprint with Official Launch of PKF St. Kitts and Nevis

Global Accounting Powerhouse Re-establishes Strong Caribbean Footprint with Official Launch of PKF St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts – December 15, 2025 — The launch of PKF St. Kitts and Nevis – Accountants and Business Advisers marks a defining moment for the Federation’s professional services sector, signalling the return and renewal of one of the world’s most respected accounting and advisory brands, firmly anchored in Caribbean expertise and global reach.

The official launch ceremony, held on November 15, 2025, at the scenic Spice Mill, Cockleshell Beach, brought together a cross-section of business leaders, corporate partners, regulators and distinguished guests, underscoring the significance of PKF’s re-emergence as a leading force in regional accounting, audit and advisory services.

Although formally launched in November, the firm has been operational since January 1, 2025, positioning itself from inception as a modern, solutions-driven practice capable of navigating today’s increasingly complex regulatory, financial and compliance environments.

PKF St. Kitts and Nevis is led by Managing Partner Ms. Petal Parry and Partner Mr. Henry Joseph, a leadership pairing that blends contemporary financial strategy with decades of regional and international experience. The firm operates as part of PKF International (formerly Pannell Kerr Forster)—a global network spanning over 500 offices in 150 countries, delivering world-class audit, tax, advisory and outsourced services.

Ms. Parry brings more than 20 years of professional experience across accounting, audit, taxation, banking, compliance and financial strategy. Academically grounded with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Accounting from UWI Cave Hill and an MBA in Finance from the University of Edinburgh, she also holds prestigious professional designations including Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) and Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS).

Mr. Joseph, a towering figure in Caribbean accounting, boasts over 50 years in the profession, with service across the region and internationally. He currently serves as Managing Partner of PKF Grenada and is also a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, bringing institutional memory, governance strength and strategic depth to the St. Kitts and Nevis practice.

Importantly, PKF’s roots in St. Kitts and Nevis stretch back to the 1970s, when its predecessor firms played a pivotal role in shaping the local accounting profession and guiding businesses through critical phases of national and private-sector development. The new firm builds deliberately on that legacy—modernising its approach while preserving the values of integrity, independence and professional excellence.

“Our mission is simple: to deliver practical, effective solutions that help businesses thrive,” Ms. Parry stated in her address. “We combine deep local understanding with global resources to meet the evolving needs of today’s business leaders.”

Mr. Joseph reinforced the firm’s forward-looking philosophy, noting that modern auditing has evolved beyond compliance alone. “Auditing today is no longer just about correcting accounting problems—it’s about identifying issues that drive business growth and impact the bottom line,” he said. “Our goal is to develop procedures and practices that improve your business and help you succeed in a changing world.”

As St. Kitts and Nevis navigates economic transformation, regulatory reform and increasing global integration, the launch of PKF St. Kitts and Nevis positions the Federation with a trusted, globally connected advisory partner, capable of supporting businesses, institutions and investors at the highest level.