ESPN ranks Player in Caribbean-run Basketball programme in Top 25

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MANALAPAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, 4 June, 2026 / One of New Jersey’s brightest basketball prospects has been named an ESPN Sportscenter Next 2029 Top 25 player. Michael “MJ” Postell, ranked #1 shooting guard in New Jersey Class of 2029 by Prep Hoops, is ranked #18 out of the top 25 players by ESPN, among the most respected and reputable rankings in the country.

Postell is among several nationally ranked players in the Pro Dev Unlimited program, a New Jersey-based grassroots basketball organisation, founded by Khalil Brown, the son of Caribbean parents and a former professional player with international experience.

Others include Dominic Mauro (Top 10 freshman in the nation by MaxPreps); Rian Bennett Jr. (#1 in New Jersey, Class of 2030); Jackson Boyd (#8 in New Jersey, Class of 2030); Jackson Davis (#5 freshman in New Jersey by NJHoopsHub and #10 by Prep Hoops); Jayden Stenvil (New Jersey Sophomore of the Year by NJ.com) and Rian Bennett Jr. & Jackson Boyd (Nike Jr. EYBL Top 100 Camp invitees).

“Seeing MJ Postell earn ESPN Top 25 recognition makes me incredibly proud. This honour reflects the work, dedication, and sacrifice he has put into his game. Just as importantly, MJ has a terrific, consistent, and loyal family behind him. His parents, Genise Postell and Michael Postell Sr., have paved the way for his success and have been outstanding supporters throughout his journey. It has been a pleasure having them as part of the Pro Dev family. While this is a tremendous accomplishment, I truly believe it’s just the beginning for MJ, and his best basketball is still ahead of him,” said Brown

Pro Dev Unlimited exposes young athletes to competition well beyond their age groups, with an eye on long-term results. Its teams have gone head-to-head with, and defeated, organisations affiliated with Nike EYBL, Adidas 3SSB, Puma Pro16 and Under Armour Rise. In 2026, Pro Dev Excel has remained undefeated, beating Adidas 3SSB’s Wiz Kids, Under Armour’s HC United and MADE Hoops’ Metro All Stars.

Since its founding Pro Dev Unlimited has hit several milestones, including more than 1,000 game victories, nearly 100 tournament titles, over 50 undefeated tournaments and has raised more than $2,000,000 in college scholarships.