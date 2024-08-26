JONES-NILES’ ASSASSINATION MARKS FIRST MURDER OF A POLITICAL FIGURE; POLICE VISIT FAMILY, PROMISE JUSTICE

In a development that comes nearly a week after the brutal assassination of Azziwah Malaki “Milk” Jones-Niles, a prominent community leader and political figure in St. Kitts and Nevis, police officers have finally visited his grieving family. The delay had sparked public concern, as the family expressed their distress over the lack of communication from the police force and related officials regarding the investigation.Earlier today, police officials met with Jones-Niles’ mother and other family members, offering assurances that justice will be vigorously pursued. The officers emphasized that they are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice, stating that “no stones will remain unturned” in the investigation.Jones-Niles’ assassination marks a grim milestone as the first murder of a political figure in the federation’s history. He served as the Chairperson of the PLP Central Basseterre Group and was a well-known community leader. His murder is the 26th recorded in the country this year and the 65th since Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew assumed the role of Minister of National Security.The police’s commitment to justice brings a glimmer of hope to a family and community left devastated by this unprecedented act of violence. The authorities have assured the public that they will continue to work diligently until those responsible for Jones-Niles’ death are held accountable.