End of an Era: Debra Caines Retires After 40 Years of Outstanding Public Service

After four decades of dedicated service, Ms. Debra Caines, a beloved figure in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, is bidding farewell to her remarkable career. Beginning her journey with the Ministry in February 1984, Caines quickly became an integral part of the team, contributing significantly to the nation’s infrastructure development.Her unwavering dedication was most notable during her 28-year tenure with the Water Services Department, where she ensured seamless operations and played a vital role in maintaining efficiency. She later extended her expertise to the Roads and Quarry Division of the Public Works Department, showcasing her versatility and commitment to excellence.Caines’ career has been marked by exceptional leadership, a tireless work ethic, and a rare ability to foster teamwork, qualities that have left a lasting impact on her colleagues. Her professionalism and guidance have been instrumental in shaping the department’s operations over the years.As Ms. Caines retires, she leaves behind a legacy of excellence and leadership that will inspire generations to come. She will be deeply missed by her colleagues, who have expressed admiration for her contributions, both professionally and personally. We wish Ms. Caines all the best as she embarks on this exciting new chapter of her life.