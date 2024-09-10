UK Announces New Travel Rule: Caribbean Nationals Must Obtain Electronic Travel Authorisation by January 8, 2025
Effective January 8, 2025, nationals from several Caribbean nations, including St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, The Bahamas, and Trinidad and Tobago, will be required to secure an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before traveling to the United Kingdom. This new policy marks a significant shift for Caribbean travelers, who currently do not need visas or ETAs to enter the UK.
The ETA, while not a visa, is mandatory and must be completed prior to travel. It is part of the UK’s ongoing efforts to enhance border security and better manage international entry. Caribbean nationals traveling for business, leisure, or transit purposes will now need to follow this process to gain entry into the UK.
While the exact details and steps for applying for the ETA are yet to be fully outlined, the system is expected to be digital, making it easier for travelers to complete the authorization online before their trip.
Beyond the Caribbean, several other countries will also be affected by the ETA requirement. Here is the full list of countries whose nationals will need to complete an ETA before entering the UK:
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Australia
- The Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belize
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Hong Kong (including British nationals overseas)
- Israel
- Japan
- Kiribati
- Macao
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Micronesia (Federated States)
- Nauru
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Palau
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Samoa
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Solomon Islands
- South Korea
- St Kitts and Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Taiwan (if passport includes a Taiwanese ID number)
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tuvalu
- United States
- Uruguay
As of now, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis, along with other Caribbean nations, has not yet commented on how this change will impact travel, tourism, or trade relations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UK High Commissioner are expected to issue formal statements in the coming weeks.
Caribbean nationals planning to travel to the UK in 2025 and beyond are advised to stay updated on the application process to avoid any disruptions to their travel plans.
