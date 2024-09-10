UK Announces New Travel Rule: Caribbean Nationals Must Obtain Electronic Travel Authorisation by January 8, 2025

Posted on September 10, 2024 in General News

Effective January 8, 2025, nationals from several Caribbean nations, including St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, The Bahamas, and Trinidad and Tobago, will be required to secure an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before traveling to the United Kingdom. This new policy marks a significant shift for Caribbean travelers, who currently do not need visas or ETAs to enter the UK.

The ETA, while not a visa, is mandatory and must be completed prior to travel. It is part of the UK’s ongoing efforts to enhance border security and better manage international entry. Caribbean nationals traveling for business, leisure, or transit purposes will now need to follow this process to gain entry into the UK.

While the exact details and steps for applying for the ETA are yet to be fully outlined, the system is expected to be digital, making it easier for travelers to complete the authorization online before their trip.

The Caribbean nations impacted by this new rule include:

  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • The Bahamas
  • Barbados
  • Grenada
  • St. Kitts and Nevis
  • St. Lucia
  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  • Guyana
  • Trinidad and Tobago

Beyond the Caribbean, several other countries will also be affected by the ETA requirement. Here is the full list of countries whose nationals will need to complete an ETA before entering the UK:

  1. Antigua and Barbuda
  2. Argentina
  3. Australia
  4. The Bahamas
  5. Barbados
  6. Belize
  7. Botswana
  8. Brazil
  9. Brunei
  10. Canada
  11. Chile
  12. Colombia
  13. Costa Rica
  14. Grenada
  15. Guatemala
  16. Guyana
  17. Hong Kong (including British nationals overseas)
  18. Israel
  19. Japan
  20. Kiribati
  21. Macao
  22. Malaysia
  23. Maldives
  24. Marshall Islands
  25. Mauritius
  26. Mexico
  27. Micronesia (Federated States)
  28. Nauru
  29. New Zealand
  30. Nicaragua
  31. Palau
  32. Panama
  33. Papua New Guinea
  34. Paraguay
  35. Peru
  36. Samoa
  37. Seychelles
  38. Singapore
  39. Solomon Islands
  40. South Korea
  41. St Kitts and Nevis
  42. St Lucia
  43. St Vincent and the Grenadines
  44. Taiwan (if passport includes a Taiwanese ID number)
  45. Tonga
  46. Trinidad and Tobago
  47. Tuvalu
  48. United States
  49. Uruguay

As of now, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis, along with other Caribbean nations, has not yet commented on how this change will impact travel, tourism, or trade relations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UK High Commissioner are expected to issue formal statements in the coming weeks.

Caribbean nationals planning to travel to the UK in 2025 and beyond are advised to stay updated on the application process to avoid any disruptions to their travel plans.

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2024 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)