UK Announces New Travel Rule: Caribbean Nationals Must Obtain Electronic Travel Authorisation by January 8, 2025

Effective January 8, 2025, nationals from several Caribbean nations, including St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, The Bahamas, and Trinidad and Tobago, will be required to secure an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before traveling to the United Kingdom. This new policy marks a significant shift for Caribbean travelers, who currently do not need visas or ETAs to enter the UK.

The ETA, while not a visa, is mandatory and must be completed prior to travel. It is part of the UK’s ongoing efforts to enhance border security and better manage international entry. Caribbean nationals traveling for business, leisure, or transit purposes will now need to follow this process to gain entry into the UK.

While the exact details and steps for applying for the ETA are yet to be fully outlined, the system is expected to be digital, making it easier for travelers to complete the authorization online before their trip.

The Caribbean nations impacted by this new rule include:

Antigua and Barbuda

The Bahamas

Barbados

Grenada

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Guyana

Trinidad and Tobago

Beyond the Caribbean, several other countries will also be affected by the ETA requirement. Here is the full list of countries whose nationals will need to complete an ETA before entering the UK:

Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Australia The Bahamas Barbados Belize Botswana Brazil Brunei Canada Chile Colombia Costa Rica Grenada Guatemala Guyana Hong Kong (including British nationals overseas) Israel Japan Kiribati Macao Malaysia Maldives Marshall Islands Mauritius Mexico Micronesia (Federated States) Nauru New Zealand Nicaragua Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Samoa Seychelles Singapore Solomon Islands South Korea St Kitts and Nevis St Lucia St Vincent and the Grenadines Taiwan (if passport includes a Taiwanese ID number) Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tuvalu United States Uruguay

As of now, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis, along with other Caribbean nations, has not yet commented on how this change will impact travel, tourism, or trade relations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UK High Commissioner are expected to issue formal statements in the coming weeks.

Caribbean nationals planning to travel to the UK in 2025 and beyond are advised to stay updated on the application process to avoid any disruptions to their travel plans.