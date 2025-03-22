PAM MP Dr. Shawn Richards Unveils Shocking Truth: Developer Brian Singh Rejected Multiple Times Under Dr. Timothy Harris-Led Team Unity Administration!

March 21, 2025 – ST. KITTS AND NEVIS – In a sensational twist to the ongoing housing saga gripping the nation, Hon. Dr. Shawn Richards, MP for Constituency #5 and a key figure in the People’s Action Movement (PAM), has unleashed a fiery critique of East Coast Housing CEO, Brian Singh. At a highly anticipated media conference, Richards revealed bombshell details surrounding Singh’s rejected proposals and the troubling trajectory of a housing initiative that was supposed to transform lives but has instead left the public reeling in disappointment.

For months, the East Coast Housing project, which promised a staggering 1,200 homes, has languished in limbo, leaving countless aspiring homeowners in despair. Richards did not mince words in his indictment of Singh, whom he accused of having “no history or ability to deliver” on groundbreaking promises made before the Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity government, which repeatedly turned down Singh’s proposals.

“Mr. Singh approached me with bold claims, but all we got were empty proposals that never even made it to cabinet,” Richards stated emphatically, underscoring the government’s commitment to due diligence during its tenure. With piercing insight, he exposed Singh’s intentions regarding a desalination plant project that also fell flat due to concerns over Singh’s financial prowess and industry experience.

Adding fuel to the fire, Richards played a recorded message in which Singh lamented, “It’s better you tell us if you want us or don’t want us,” revealing his increasing frustration with the drawn-out tender process that he believes is tarnishing his reputation.

But the plot thickened when Singh swiftly pivoted to align with the current Labour government after the political shift in 2022, securing a mind-boggling US$227 million contract to construct 2,400 homes—promising timely delivery that has yet to materialize. With only two model homes completed amidst swirling skepticism, many citizens are now asking the million-dollar question: What has gone horribly wrong?

At the picturesque 2023 NHC Housing Fair, attendees raised critical concerns about the cramped dimensions of the homes, prompting Housing Minister Hanley to announce last-minute adjustments to expand the homes’ sizes without additional costs to buyers. However, the sentiment of disillusionment remains palpable as local contractors and skilled tradespeople find themselves still poised on the sidelines, watching a promised housing revolution turn into a monumental letdown.

Political Leader Natasha Grey-Brookes did not pull punches at the recent PAM media conference, stating, “It took almost a year to hand over two model homes? If this is how they intend to shape housing in our nation, then we are doomed!” She demanded a complete audit of the project’s financial integrity, echoing a growing chorus for accountability from the public.

With an eye on the future and a demand for transparency, Grey-Brookes posed critical questions that resonate deeply within the hearts of citizens: Was the agreement legally sound? Were the risks accurately assessed? Who conducted the due diligence, and are there legal actions pending against Singh?

As resentment simmers and inquiries mount, one thing is clear: the housing dream that was supposed to uplift a nation may have turned into a nightmarish reality, demanding immediate answers and decisive action. Will the government respond to the outcry for transparency, or will the cries of the people continue to fall on deaf ears? The clock is ticking, and the nation is watching!