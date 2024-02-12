CLOUDY OVERSIGHT: Board of Directors’ Secrecy Raises Alarms Amidst ZERO PROGRESS IN MEDICINAL CANNABIS Industry Under PM Drew’s Administration in St. Kitts and Nevis”

It has been 19 months since the Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew administration took office in St. Kitts and Nevis, and unfortunately, there seems to be zero progress in the establishment and development of the much-anticipated Medicinal Cannabis Industry. Despite the appointment of Dr. Garfield Alexander as the CEO of the Cannabis Authority and the formation of a 10-person Board of Directors, the government’s transparency and accountability promises have fallen short.

The Cannabis Authority CEO, Dr. Garfield Alexander, has been on several well-publicized trips to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, and Louisiana in the United States at Southern University. However, these trips have not translated into tangible, meaningful, or substantial developments in the medicinal cannabis industry within St. Kitts and Nevis.

One significant concern revolves around the lack of transparency regarding the Cannabis Authority Board of Directors. Despite the government’s self-touted commitment to openness, there has been no public disclosure of the individuals serving on the Board, even though it has been in place for almost a year. This silence raises questions about the government’s adherence to its transparency and accountability standards.

The most noteworthy development in the cannabis industry thus far has been the announcement by the Minister of Agriculture, Samal Duggins, that medicinal cannabis is now officially under the umbrella of the Ministry of Agriculture. Minister Duggins emphasized that this move, facilitated by the Cannabis Act, opens doors to sustainable economic revitalization.

While Minister Duggins stressed the need for everyone to view medicinal cannabis as a valuable medical resource rather than solely for recreational use, the industry’s progress remains stagnant. The government and the Cannabis Authority have yet to deliver on their promises, with the only notable activity being a seemingly hastily organized Cannabis Festival at the Marriott Hotel.

The lack of transparency surrounding the Board of Directors, coupled with the absence of meaningful developments in the medicinal cannabis industry, raises concerns about the seriousness and competence of the government and the Cannabis Authority in this regard. The people of St. Kitts and Nevis are left questioning whether the promises made by the administration regarding the cannabis industry were merely rhetorical or if there is a genuine commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth through the development of this sector.

As the nation awaits concrete actions and progress, it is essential for the government to address these concerns, provide updates on the Cannabis Authority’s activities, and demonstrate a genuine commitment to transparency and accountability in the pursuit of a thriving medicinal cannabis industry in St. Kitts and Nevis.