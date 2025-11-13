Electric Vehicle Expo Set to Energize Saint Lucia this Saturday

Castries, Saint Lucia, November 13, 2025 – Saint Lucians are in for an exciting day this Saturday as the EV Lucian Car Show & Trade Expo which takes place at Caribbean Cinemas Car Park from 9am to 5pm will serve up new electric and hybrid vehicle technology, test drives, workshops, kids activities, live entertainment and green technology.

The event officially begins with an Opening Ceremony at 9:00 AM, and members of the public are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the full day of activities that will showcase the island’s growing commitment to sustainable transportation.

In addition to the large display of electric and hybrid vehicles, the event will feature a series of engaging educational workshops designed to inform and empower attendees. These workshops will be delivered by leading institutions and organizations dedicated to advancing the island’s sustainable energy future. The first workshop, Electric Vehicles 101, will be presented by the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC). This introductory session will explain what electric vehicles are, how they work, and the different types available on the market, while also exploring the benefits of EV adoption and the current landscape in Saint Lucia.

The second workshop, delivered by GIZ, will focus on Electric Vehicle Battery Technology and Recycling. This session will explore essential topics such as battery performance, lifecycle, sustainability, recycling, second-life applications, and the environmental considerations surrounding battery disposal. It will also address emerging technologies that support safe and efficient battery reuse within the Caribbean context.

The third workshop, presented by Eco Carib, will examine Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicle Charging. This discussion will highlight the integration of renewable energy systems with EV charging infrastructure, the different types of EV chargers, and the role of smart charging in supporting grid stability. It will also outline the opportunities and challenges associated with expanding renewable-powered EV charging solutions across Saint Lucia.

The fourth workshop is presented by St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC). This session will provide practical guidance on how to access and use LUCELEC’s growing network of EV charging stations. It will cover the different types of chargers available, adapter requirements, and the simple registration process needed to begin charging your vehicle. The workshop aims to make EV ownership more convenient by helping drivers confidently navigate Saint Lucia’s evolving charging infrastructure.

Presented by Title Sponsors, the Government of Saint Lucia and Accela Marketing, EV Lucian promises a full day of interactive displays, test drives, ride-alongs, and green technology demonstrations. Families can also look forward to entertainment, local food, and a Kids’ Zone, making the event both educational and enjoyable for all ages. Premium Sponsors include Republic Bank (EC) Limited and Beacon Insurance, with Bronze Sponsors LUCELEC, JQ Motors, Bank of Saint Lucia, and Zenobia Pro Events. The event’s Media Partners are Radio Caribbean International, HTS/Radio 100, and MBC/Real FM.

EV Lucian this Saturday, November 15, from 9 AM – 5 PM promises to be the ultimate one-stop shop for electric and sustainable mobility, bringing together new and used vehicle dealers, financial institutions, insurance agencies, home charger providers, and solar energy solution companies – all in one convenient location. Patrons can explore every aspect of the electric vehicle ecosystem in one place, making it the ideal destination for anyone considering making the switch to cleaner, smarter transportation.