NEW YOUTH BUREAU TO PREPARE YOUNG PEOPLE FOR EMERGING BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 13, 2026 — Young people in St. Kitts and Nevis who are seeking to launch new businesses in fast-growing sectors will soon benefit from a dedicated government support unit aimed at helping them seize new economic opportunities.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, announced plans for the establishment of a Youth Economic Empowerment Bureau during the March 10, 2026 Roundtable engagement with the press.

According to Dr. Drew, the Bureau will focus on preparing and supporting young entrepreneurs as they position themselves to benefit from expanding industries such as tourism, agriculture, and the orange economy.

Highlighting the rapidly growing yachting sector, the Prime Minister revealed that Safe Harbour has already identified a range of skills and support services needed at the marina. He said these opportunities could be filled by young people once they are equipped with the proper training, business support, and access to financing.

“Let’s get our youth prepared,” Dr. Drew said. “Train them, give them access to grants or soft loans to start their business.”

He urged the nation’s youth to remain focused, ambitious, and forward-thinking, encouraging them to continue working hard, dreaming big, and exploring new possibilities.

The proposed Youth Economic Empowerment Bureau is expected to provide more than just financial pathways. It will also offer key principles, knowledge, and practical skills designed to help young entrepreneurs build and sustain successful enterprises.

“We have been helping, but we want to now be laser-focussed to make sure that you get the help to move to the next level,” the Prime Minister stated.

Dr. Drew also acknowledged that global conflicts and shifting geopolitical tensions may present external challenges, but expressed confidence that St. Kitts and Nevis will continue to move forward, overcome obstacles, and thrive.

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