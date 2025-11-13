GLOBAL KITTITIAN EXCELLENCE: DR. MARIJKA GREY APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF PHYSICIAN ENTERPRISE FOR COMMONSPIRIT HEALTH’S TENNESSEE & GEORGIA MARKET



St. Kitts–Nevis national rises to one of the most powerful healthcare leadership roles in the United States, continuing a proud legacy of Caribbean brilliance on the world stage.

In a powerful testament to the growing influence of St. Kitts and Nevis nationals across global leadership spheres, CommonSpirit Health, one of the largest and most respected nonprofit health systems in the United States, has announced the appointment of Dr. Marijka Grey, MD, MBA, FACP, as President, Physician Enterprise for the Tennessee and Georgia Market. Her appointment, effective Monday, cements her position as one of the most impactful Caribbean-born medical executives anywhere in the world.

This historic achievement reinforces a rapidly growing truth: Kittitians and Nevisians are no longer just participating in global industries—they are leading them.

A GIANT ROLE IN A GIANT HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

CommonSpirit Health serves millions across the U.S., and its Physician Enterprise division plays a crucial role in shaping clinical quality, healthcare delivery, provider networks, and patient outcomes.

Dr. Grey’s new portfolio is massive—and profoundly influential.

In this high-level executive role, she will:

Create and drive a unified clinical vision across Tennessee and Georgia

across Tennessee and Georgia Lead physician enterprise quality, operations, and patient experience

Strengthen engagement among physicians, nurses, and clinical teams

Shape community health strategies through population health partnerships

Expand diverse provider networks, including CINs, ACOs, and medical groups

Integrate community physicians into a broader, high-performing clinical ecosystem

This is leadership at the highest intersection of medicine, management, and public health.

A LEADER WITH CARIBBEAN ROOTS & GLOBAL IMPACT

Dr. Grey brings a leadership style defined by collaboration, transformation, and a deep commitment to mission-driven healthcare delivery. With a career spanning both rural and urban environments, she has excelled in some of the most complex health systems in the U.S.

Her track record includes:

President , CHI Memorial Medical Group

, CHI Memorial Medical Group Chief Medical Officer , Mission Health Care Network

, Mission Health Care Network System Vice President , Ambulatory Transformation & Innovation, CommonSpirit Health

, Ambulatory Transformation & Innovation, CommonSpirit Health Leadership of 850+ physicians and advanced practice providers at WellSpan Health

at WellSpan Health Presidency of the Chattanooga-Hamilton Medical Society in 2021

Her work has directly shaped the healthcare landscape for hundreds of thousands of patients and providers.

AN EDUCATOR, A CHANGEMAKER, A GLOBAL CARIBBEAN AMBASSADOR

Beyond executive responsibilities, Dr. Grey serves on the faculty of two of the world’s most respected medical institutions:

Harvard Medical School – Center for Primary Care

Morehouse School of Medicine

She also sits on influential national boards, including:

American Medical Group Association

Catholic Health Association

Tennessee Medical Association

These positions place her at the policy and innovation table of American healthcare—proof of the global respect she commands.

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE ROOTED IN DISCIPLINE & PASSION

Dr. Grey’s academic foundation is equally distinguished:

MD , University of Maryland School of Medicine

, University of Maryland School of Medicine MBA , Mount Saint Mary’s University

, Mount Saint Mary’s University Residency, Internal Medicine, York Hospital

Her credentials reflect the perfect blend of clinical mastery, business strategy, and public health insight.

A PROUD MOMENT FOR ST. KITTS & NEVIS, A PROUD MOMENT FOR THE DIASPORA

Dr. Marijka Grey’s rise is more than a personal achievement—it is a source of inspiration for Caribbean people across the globe. In a period when the SKN diaspora is becoming increasingly visible in science, medicine, technology, culture, academia, and global leadership, Dr. Grey’s appointment stands as yet another shining example of Kittitian–Nevisian excellence on the world stage.

From our tiny twin-island federation to the leadership halls of one of America’s largest healthcare systems, Dr. Grey’s journey is a reminder that talent born in the Caribbean has no limits.

She is not just leading physicians—she is leading a movement of Caribbean brilliance shaping the future of global healthcare.

Times Caribbean Global celebrates Dr. Marijka Grey—another national making a worldwide impact.

