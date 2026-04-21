EATING THROUGH THE STORM: EXPERT NUTRITION TIPS TO HELP CANCER PATIENTS COPE WITH TOUGH TREATMENTS

Caribbean, April 2026 — Cancer treatment can be a life-saving journey, but it often comes with a wave of difficult side effects that disrupt daily life—especially when it comes to eating. From nausea and appetite loss to taste changes and digestive issues, maintaining proper nutrition can become a major challenge.

According to Grace Fjeldberg, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minnesota, simple and practical dietary adjustments can make a significant difference in helping patients manage these symptoms and maintain strength during treatment.

Weight fluctuations are common, with both unintended weight loss and gain posing risks to overall health. Fjeldberg emphasizes the importance of maintaining a stable weight to preserve muscle mass, stamina, and quality of life.

For those experiencing appetite loss, small, calorie-dense snacks such as yogurt, nuts, peanut butter, and avocado are recommended. Patients are also encouraged to eat when their appetite is strongest and keep snacks within reach. Conversely, individuals who find themselves stress-eating are advised to opt for healthier snacks like fruits and vegetables and explore non-food coping mechanisms such as walking or talking with a friend.

Nausea—one of the most common side effects—can make eating feel unbearable. Experts suggest consuming bland, easy-to-digest foods like crackers, toast, broth-based soups, rice, and plain pasta. Eating smaller, more frequent meals and staying hydrated with small sips of fluids throughout the day can also help ease discomfort.

Taste and smell changes can further complicate nutrition. Some patients report food tasting metallic, overly sweet, or completely bland. To combat this, Fjeldberg recommends enhancing flavors with citrus or spices, experimenting with marinades, and switching to alternative protein sources such as beans, nuts, or fish. Using plastic utensils may also help reduce metallic tastes.

Strong food odors can trigger nausea, so preparing meals using a microwave or slow cooker, eating foods at room temperature, and ensuring good ventilation in the kitchen can make a noticeable difference.

For those dealing with sore throats or difficulty swallowing, softer foods like mashed potatoes, smoothies, and scrambled eggs are easier to tolerate. Cold items such as ice pops can provide relief, while spicy, acidic, or crunchy foods should be avoided.

Digestive changes, including diarrhea and constipation, are also common. Patients experiencing diarrhea are advised to eat low-fiber foods, avoid caffeine and alcohol, and stay hydrated with electrolyte-rich fluids. For constipation, increasing fluid intake, incorporating fiber, maintaining regular mealtimes, and staying physically active—even with short walks—can support digestive health.

Ultimately, Fjeldberg stresses that each patient’s experience is unique and encourages individuals to work closely with their healthcare team for personalized guidance.

As cancer patients navigate the physical toll of treatment, these practical nutrition strategies offer a pathway to better manage symptoms, maintain strength, and support overall well-being during one of life’s most challenging battles.