POWER SHIFT IN THE VIRGIN ISLANDS: MARLON PENN TAPPED AS OPPOSITION LEADER AFTER NDP CONVENTION DECISION

A significant political transition is unfolding in the Virgin Islands as the National Democratic Party (NDP) has announced the selection of Marlon A. Penn as the next Leader of the Opposition in the Virgin Islands House of Assembly.

The announcement follows Penn’s successful election as Political Leader of the party during its recent National Convention—an outcome that set in motion a series of internal consultations among the NDP’s four elected Opposition members. Those deliberations culminated in a formal recommendation, in keeping with the Virgin Islands Constitution Order, for Penn to assume the critical role of Opposition Leader.

That recommendation has now been submitted to the Governor for consideration and official appointment, marking the final procedural step before Penn formally takes up the position.

In its official statement, the NDP underscored that Penn’s elevation reflects strong confidence not only among Opposition colleagues but also across the wider party base. His leadership, experience, and commitment to public representation were cited as key factors behind the decision.

The move signals a new chapter for the Opposition bench, with expectations mounting that Penn will play a central role in shaping national debate, holding the government accountable, and articulating a clear alternative vision for the people of the Virgin Islands.

The NDP has indicated that further updates will be provided once the Governor confirms the appointment, a development that is being closely watched across the political landscape.