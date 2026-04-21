CLASSROOM CRACKDOWN: EDUCATION MINISTRY ENFORCES STRICT CELL PHONE POLICY IN ST. KITTS SCHOOLS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (April 20, 2026) — The Ministry of Education has moved decisively to enforce its long-standing cell phone policy across schools in St. Kitts, signaling a firm stance on restoring discipline, improving student focus, and safeguarding the integrity of the learning environment.

Under the reinforced guidelines, students are required to keep mobile phones turned off and completely out of sight while on school premises. The use of cell phones is strictly prohibited in examination rooms, as officials intensify efforts to curb distractions and uphold academic standards.

The policy’s renewed enforcement comes amid growing concern over the impact of excessive phone use on student engagement, attention spans, and overall classroom performance.

At Washington Archibald High School, Deputy Principal Ms. Phylicia Nolan welcomed the move, emphasizing its importance in maintaining order and maximizing instructional time.

“As a deputy principal, I fully support the enforcement of the policy as it promotes a focused and distraction-free learning environment for our students. Clear expectations around cell phone use help reinforce discipline, protect instructional time, and maintain academic integrity, especially during examinations,” Nolan stated.

She added that the policy also helps streamline communication through official school channels, ensuring consistency for both students and parents.

Echoing similar sentiments, teacher Ms. Che-Raina Warner acknowledged the dual nature of mobile technology in education while supporting tighter restrictions.

“As an educator, I fully endorse the no-cell-phone policy, and I don’t take lightly the fact that cell phones offer a multiplicity of advantages for students in terms of educational opportunities. However, it’s instructive to note that the misuse and overuse of cell phones have no doubt prompted the crackdown,” Warner explained.

Education officials say the enforcement initiative reflects a broader commitment to prioritizing teaching and learning in an increasingly digital world, where balancing technology and discipline remains a growing challenge.

The Ministry’s action is expected to bring greater structure to classrooms nationwide, reinforcing a culture where academic focus takes precedence over digital distractions.

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