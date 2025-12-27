BREAKING NEWS: CALYPSO ICON KING SHORT SHIRT HOSPITALISED AFTER MEDICAL EMERGENCY

Times Caribbean News Desk — Legendary Antiguan calypsonian King Short Shirt, born Sir McLean Emmanuel, is currently hospitalised after suffering a medical emergency and has been receiving professional medical care for the past week.

According to information reaching Times Caribbean, the revered cultural icon was admitted following the emergency and remains under close medical supervision. While officials and family sources have not released details regarding the nature of his condition, it is understood that he continues to receive ongoing treatment as doctors carefully monitor his progress.

King Short Shirt is universally regarded as one of Antigua and Barbuda’s most influential cultural figures, a towering presence in calypso whose voice, lyrics, and fearless commentary have shaped Caribbean music and consciousness for generations. For decades, his compositions have chronicled social justice, political accountability, African identity, and Caribbean pride, earning him legendary status far beyond the calypso tents.

Often described as the “People’s Calypsonian,” King Short Shirt’s music has served as both mirror and megaphone—reflecting the lived realities of Caribbean people while amplifying calls for dignity, truth, and self-determination. His impact on calypso, cultural education, and regional identity remains immeasurable.

As news of his hospitalisation spreads, an outpouring of prayers, well wishes, and messages of support continues to flow from across Antigua and Barbuda, the wider Caribbean, and the global diaspora.

Times Caribbean joins the region in wishing Sir McLean Emmanuel strength and recovery, and will provide updates as more verified information becomes available.