EASTERN CARIBBEAN ELECTRONIC PAYMENTS SURGE TO $32.2 BILLION! ECACHSI REPORTS STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AS DIGITAL TRANSFERS OVERTAKE CHEQUES FOR FIRST TIME!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | REGIONAL BUSINESS & FINANCIAL NEWS | MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2026

HISTORIC MILESTONE FOR EASTERN CARIBBEAN BANKING AS MORE THAN 6.4 MILLION TRANSACTIONS ARE PROCESSED, SHAREHOLDER EQUITY CLIMBS TO $16.68 MILLION AND MAJOR PAYMENT SYSTEM UPGRADE MOVES FORWARD!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The Eastern Caribbean’s financial services sector is witnessing a significant transformation, with electronic payments reaching a historic milestone as the region continues its shift away from traditional cheque-based transactions.

Eastern Caribbean Automated Clearing House Services Incorporated (ECACHSI) has reported another year of strong financial performance and growing payment activity, processing approximately 6.43 million transactions valued at $32.20 billion during 2025.

The impressive figures were presented to shareholders during the company’s 11th Annual General Meeting, held on October 29, 2026, and detailed in an official press release issued on November 9.

The results highlight the increasing importance of electronic banking infrastructure across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), including St. Kitts and Nevis.

ELECTRONIC TRANSFERS OVERTAKE CHEQUES IN HISTORIC FIRST

One of the most significant developments reported was the growing dominance of electronic funds transfers (EFTs).

For the first time in ECACHSI’s history, electronic transfers surpassed traditional cheque transactions in volume, accounting for 50.8% of all transactions processed in 2025.

This marks a major turning point in the region’s payment landscape, reflecting the increasing adoption of digital banking services among consumers, businesses and financial institutions.

The company reported that transaction volume increased by 2.9%, while the total value of transactions processed rose by 7.9% compared with the previous year.

The figures reinforce the growing demand for modern, convenient and efficient financial transaction systems throughout the currency union.

STRONG FINANCIAL RESULTS AND GROWING SHAREHOLDER VALUE

ECACHSI also reported a healthy financial position, with total revenue reaching $4.09 million and total comprehensive income of $2.66 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

Shareholders’ equity increased to $16.68 million, reflecting the company’s continued financial stability and management of resources.

$32.20B

Transaction value processed

6.43M

Transactions processed

$4.09M

Total revenue

50.8%

Electronic transfer share

ECACHSI financial year ended December 31, 2025. Monetary figures are reproduced as reported in the company’s release.

Shareholders also approved a cash dividend totalling $267,488.64, equivalent to $0.64 per share, based on the record date of October 1, 2026.

The payment represents the fourth consecutive dividend distribution in the company’s history, demonstrating its continuing commitment to providing returns to shareholders while maintaining financial stability.

MAJOR ACH 2.0 UPGRADE TO MODERNISE REGIONAL BANKING

Looking ahead, ECACHSI has identified the implementation of its ACH 2.0 upgrade as one of its most important strategic priorities.

The initiative is designed to strengthen the company’s payment-processing infrastructure and address limitations within its existing Automated Clearing House system.

With digital transactions continuing to grow, the upgrade is expected to support the operational capacity required for future expansion.

For businesses, financial institutions and consumers across the Eastern Caribbean, modernisation of payment infrastructure remains an important component of regional economic development.

The company also intends to strengthen corporate governance, develop its workforce and improve the services provided to participating financial institutions.

BOARD MEMBERS RE-ELECTED AS COMPANY PREPARES FOR NEXT PHASE

During the Annual General Meeting, shareholders re-elected Joanna Charles and Taddeus Pierrot to the Board of Directors.

The board continues under the chairmanship of Trevor O. B. Brathwaite, with Joanna Charles serving as Deputy Chairperson.

Other directors include Richard Medford, Tracy Benn-Roberts, Ladesa James-Williams, V. Gordon Julien and Taddeus Pierrot.

Shareholders also approved the appointment of BDO Eastern Caribbean as the company’s external auditors for the financial year ending December 31, 2026.

WHAT THE DEVELOPMENTS MEAN FOR ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the growth in electronic payments reflects a wider regional movement towards modern financial services.

As businesses, employers, consumers and financial institutions increasingly depend on electronic transactions, the reliability and capacity of regional payment systems become even more important.

The milestone achieved in 2025 demonstrates that electronic funds transfers are no longer simply an alternative to cheques. They now represent the majority of transactions processed through ECACHSI.

And with more than $32 billion in transaction value handled during the year, the importance of maintaining a secure, efficient and resilient regional payments infrastructure cannot be overstated.

ECACHSI’s strong performance and continued investment in modernisation position the organisation to play an important role in the next phase of financial services development across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

The message from the company’s latest financial results is clear: electronic banking is advancing across the Eastern Caribbean, and the region’s payments infrastructure is evolving to meet that demand.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Keeping the Caribbean informed.