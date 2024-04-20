Dr. Colin Cannonier to Present on “The Impact of Remittances on Food Security in Times of Crisis”

Join us for an enlightening discussion led by Dr. Colin Cannonier, esteemed economist and associate professor at Belmont University, Tennessee. Dr. Cannonier will delve into the crucial topic of “The Impact of Remittances on Food Security in Times of Crisis,” drawing evidence from the Covid-19 pandemic’s effects on Latin America and the Caribbean.

Event Details:

Date: April 28, 2024

Time: 4:00 p.m. EAST CARIBBEAN TIME / 4:00 p.m. EST (US & CAN)

Location: Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 849 9764 8028

Passcode: 614028

Dr. Colin Cannonier brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this discussion, having extensively researched and published in the fields of international economics, health economics, and sport economics. His insights promise to shed light on the intricate relationship between remittances and food security, particularly during times of crisis.Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with Dr. Cannonier and gain valuable insights into a pressing global issue. Mark your calendars and join us for an insightful conversation.