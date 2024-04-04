St.Kitts and Nevis Special Envoy H.E. Hadiya Claxton Champions Intellectual Property Rights and Innovation at Southern University Panel Discussion

Her Excellency (H.E) Hadiya Claxton, Special Envoy for Investment, Development, and International Business Relations in the Office of the Prime Minister, recently participated in a distinguished panel discussion at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The event, held on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, marked a significant part of the ceremonies commemorating the official opening of the Patent and Trademark Resource Centre at the John B. Cade Library on campus.

Joined by esteemed leaders and experts including Hope Shimabuku, Director of the Texas Regional Office of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, U.S. Federal Judge Georgianna Witt Braden, and Jacqueline Shorter-Beauchamp, CEO of Engaged Media Studios, Inc., the panel delved into the importance of intellectual property rights, innovation, and economic development. Their insights provided invaluable guidance into the evolving landscape of international business and development.

H.E. Claxton emphasized the significance of the event in celebrating the John B. Cade Library’s new status as a Patent and Trademark Resource Centre, officially designated by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. This milestone not only positions Southern University as a key facilitator in intellectual property protection and management but also underscores the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis’s commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and international collaboration.

Reflecting on her participation, H.E. Claxton expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent her nation on a global platform. She highlighted the establishment of the Patent and Trademark Resource Centre as a significant advancement for intellectual property rights, serving as inspiration for innovation and development efforts within her own nation.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis extends its congratulations to Southern University and all individuals involved in achieving this landmark. Their dedication reaffirms a commitment to strengthening bilateral and international relationships, promoting sustainable development, and encouraging innovation across all sectors.