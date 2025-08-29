RSCNPF Anti-Narcotics Unit Destroys Thousands of Cannabis Plants in Major Contraband Burn

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — August 28, 2025 — The Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) carried out a major contraband destruction operation on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, eliminating thousands of cannabis plants through controlled burning.

The decisive exercise underscored the unwavering commitment of the RSCNPF to protecting communities, dismantling the illegal drug trade, and ensuring that harmful substances never return to the nation’s streets. Authorities described the event as a clear message that crime will not prevail in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“By standing firm against illegal activity, we are creating safer neighborhoods, securing our nation’s future, and protecting the next generation from the scourge of drugs,” a police spokesperson said following the destruction.

Legal Framework for Cannabis Use

The RSCNPF also reminded the public of the Drugs (Prevention & Abatement of the Misuse and Abuse of Drugs) Act, Cap. 9.08, as amended by the 2023 Drugs Amendment Act (No. 12 of 2023), which provides clear guidelines on legal possession and cultivation of cannabis:

Individuals may legally possess up to 56 grams of cannabis or 15 grams of cannabis resin strictly for personal use.

or strictly for personal use. Each household may cultivate up to five (5) cannabis plants , provided they are secured and solely for personal use.

, provided they are secured and solely for personal use. Any amount beyond these limits, or any cultivation and possession intended for sale or trafficking, remains illegal.

Strengthening Community Safety

Law enforcement officials emphasized that the destruction exercise was more than symbolic — it was part of a strategic push to disrupt the networks and supply lines of the illegal drug trade.

With strong public support, the RSCNPF pledged to press forward relentlessly, working to keep communities safe, resilient, and free from the harmful impacts of drug-related crime.

The force called on citizens to remain vigilant, informed, and supportive, ensuring that together, St. Kitts and Nevis continues to move toward a safer and more secure future.