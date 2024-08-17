Eustace Wallace: Diplomatic Powerhouse Appointed as Ministre at St. Kitts and Nevis Permanent Mission to the UN

In a major move that underscores St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to strengthening its global diplomatic footprint, Eustace Wallace, an international affairs expert with nearly two decades of experience, has been appointed as Ministre at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations. Wallace’s career has been marked by his exceptional expertise in global policies related to Small Island Developing States (SIDS), development finance cooperation, and climate action. His appointment comes after a distinguished tenure as Minister Counselor at the High Commission of St. Kitts and Nevis in Ottawa, Canada, where he focused on high-level political engagement and secured strategic partnerships at both the Federal and Provincial levels.Wallace’s extensive diplomatic resume includes critical roles in the Caribbean, Canada, BENELUX, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, where he played a pivotal role in negotiating the Schengen visa waiver agreements, facilitating seamless travel between OECS-EU nations, and boosting trade, tourism, and investment. His efforts also extended to Africa, where his work at the Atlantic Dialogues in Morocco laid the groundwork for enhanced relationships between the Caribbean and African nations.As Ministre at the UN, Wallace is expected to leverage his extensive experience to further advance St. Kitts and Nevis’ interests on the global stage, particularly in areas of geostrategic and geoeconomic partnerships. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to enhance the Federation’s influence within the international community, particularly in advocating for the unique challenges and opportunities faced by Small Island Developing States.With his deep-rooted knowledge and proven track record in international diplomacy, Wallace’s leadership at the UN is poised to bring renewed focus and vigor to St. Kitts and Nevis’ international engagements.