Honoring a Visionary: Inspector Rosemarie Isles Williams Receives Honorary Doctorate for Transformative Impact on Youth and Community in St. Kitts and Nevis

IFounder of Explorer Youth Clubs, Inspector Rosemarie Isles-Williams, Awarded Honorary Doctorate from UGCSI

Inspector Rosemarie Isles-Williams, the visionary founder behind St. Kitts and Nevis’ acclaimed Explorers Youth Organization, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in the Philosophy of Humanities from the United Graduate College and Seminary International (UGCSI). The prestigious recognition celebrates her pioneering work in community policing, youth mentorship, and social development. As a devoted advocate for youth empowerment, Inspector Isles-Williams’ impact has transformed over 16 communities through youth clubs that provide safe spaces for at-risk children, teaching essential values of discipline, leadership, and civic responsibility.

Launched in 2017, Isles-Williams’ Explorer Youth Clubs were initially established in Molineux and Phillips, inspired by a vision to reduce youth involvement in gangs and violent crime by fostering mentorship and guidance in secure environments. Due to its success, the organization expanded rapidly, with 13 clubs and approximately 1,400 youth members by 2022. Programs range from after-school activities and field trips to cadet drills, all aimed at building camaraderie and resilience among the youth. However, the initiative faced significant adversity when the new administration disbanded the organization in August 2022, following changes in government.

Despite these challenges, Isles-Williams’ dedication to community betterment has not gone unnoticed. In 2022, she was honored with the Commonwealth Point of Light award by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, in recognition of her tireless commitment to protecting and empowering youth across St. Kitts and Nevis. The High Commissioner of the United Kingdom, Scott Furssedonn-Wood, praised her sustained contributions to the nation’s youth, highlighting her role as a “remarkable and dedicated protector of young lives.”

The honorary doctorate from UGCSI is part of their mission to recognize individuals who embody leadership and service with a Christ-centered ethos. Founded in 1982, UGCSI is an international educational institution offering non-traditional, faith-based programs aimed at equipping students with a biblical worldview to become community and global leaders.

Inspector Isles-Williams’ award exemplifies UGCSI’s commitment to honoring those who embody humanitarian values and social impact, emphasizing how her life’s work aligns with the seminary’s philosophy of fostering change through honor, service, and biblical integrity. Her story continues to inspire many in St. Kitts and Nevis and beyond, as she remains a resilient advocate for youth development and community progress.