GOVERNMENT CRACKS DOWN ON COUNTERFEIT GOODS — FINAL WARNING ISSUED TO ALL COMMERCIAL STORES IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

By SKN Times | October 22, 2025

In a decisive move to protect consumers and safeguard the nation’s reputation, the Intra-Governmental Task Force on Anti-Counterfeit & Copyright Compliance (IGTF) has issued a Final Notice to all commercial store operators across St. Kitts and Nevis, instituting a strict zero-tolerance policy toward counterfeit and copyright-infringing goods.

The sweeping directive, dated October 21, 2025, was signed on behalf of several key government entities including the Intellectual Property Office, Customs and Excise Department, Saint Christopher Tourism Authority, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Consumer Affairs Department, and the White Collar Crime Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

Immediate Prohibitions

The order immediately bans the sale, display, or possession of counterfeit or misrepresented products, including:

Fake or altered jewelry and branded accessories

Counterfeit liquor, tobacco, and other consumer goods

Synthetic or imitation gemstones misrepresented as natural

Pirated audiovisual media or branded merchandise

The directive emphasizes that no operator is exempt. Any store found violating the order will face immediate confiscation, closure, and prosecution.

Legal and Enforcement Framework

The IGTF cited the Marks, Collective Marks and Trade Names Act and other applicable laws as the legal foundation for this crackdown. It warns that offenders will face criminal prosecution, revocation of business or duty-free licenses, and administrative sanctions, including restrictions on future trading privileges.

Enforcement officers from Customs, Police, and Consumer Affairs are authorized to conduct unannounced inspections of all retail outlets, duty-free stores, and storage facilities. Businesses must present documentation proving authenticity and lawful sourcing of all goods. Suspected counterfeit items will be seized on the spot and referred to the DPP and the White Collar Crime Unit for investigation.

Mandatory Compliance Steps

The IGTF mandates that all commercial operators must:

Immediately remove any unverified or potentially counterfeit goods from sale.

Audit supply chains and retain proper documentation such as certificates of authenticity and import records.

Ensure all staff are trained to identify counterfeit and infringing merchandise.

No Grace Period

“This is a final warning,” the notice declares. “There will be no grace period. Enforcement will begin immediately.”

The government says the measure aims to protect legitimate businesses and consumers while preserving the international reputation of St. Kitts and Nevis as a trustworthy and compliant trade environment.

The message is clear: the era of tolerance for counterfeit goods in St. Kitts and Nevis is over.

