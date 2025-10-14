DWYER ASTAPHAN STRIKES BACK: “THE SSZ ACT IS A THREAT TO OUR SOVEREIGNTY, OUR DEMOCRACY, AND OUR DESTINY”

Former National Security Minister Sounds Alarm Over the Opaque Dealings, Legal Dangers, and Sovereignty Risks of the Special Sustainable Zones Project

In his latest hard-hitting weekly podcast, former Minister of National Security, attorney-at-law, and social activist Dwyer Astaphan delivered one of his most powerful and blistering critiques to date — this time aimed squarely at the Special Sustainable Zones Authorization Act (SSZ Act), a controversial piece of legislation that he describes as “one of the most consequential and perilous undertakings in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Astaphan’s comments have reignited an already heated national debate surrounding the “Destiny City” development in Nevis — a foreign-owned megaproject reportedly spanning nearly three square miles of prime coastal land — and the secrecy and haste surrounding its authorization.

“A Game-Changing, Generationally Transformational Matter — Yet the People Were Kept in the Dark”

In his opening remarks, Astaphan lamented the failure of both the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the Federal Government to consult or even inform the nation about the true scope and implications of the project before the Act was tabled in Parliament.

“It is upsetting that the Nevis Island Administration and the Federal Government… chose not to inform, not to consult, and not to benefit from the wisdom and the will of the people,” he declared. “These are massively consequential implications for all of us — both the living and those who have not yet been born.”

Calling it “a dereliction of duty and a betrayal of democratic principles,” Astaphan argued that the people of both islands deserve full disclosure and participation before a single contract is signed.

“This cannot be allowed to continue without full ventilation,” he warned. “Anything less would be unacceptable.”

Echoes of the 2007 Land Deal: “We’ve Seen This Movie Before”

Astaphan drew a chilling parallel between the SSZ project and the 2007 Christopher Harbour Agreement, a deal he once described as “infamous and shameful” for ceding nearly 2,500 acres — almost four square miles — of St. Kitts to foreign interests with minimal oversight.

“These are serious things. This is not just giving somebody fiscal incentives to build a 10-room hotel,” he said. “We are talking about the long-term transfer of national patrimony — our soil, our land, our sovereignty — to entities we hardly know.”

The former minister emphasized that the SSZ scheme is even more complex and opaque than Christopher Harbour, posing deeper legal and geopolitical risks to the federation’s sovereignty, environment, and constitutional order.

“It’s Not a Private Deal — It’s a Public Matter With Public Consequences”

Astaphan dismissed the narrative that the SSZ transactions are purely private and thus outside government control.

“A citizen can sell land to another citizen privately, yes. But once a foreigner is involved, a landholding license is required. Who issues that license? The Cabinet — chaired by the Prime Minister,” he explained. “So government is involved. Always.”

He noted that land sales, environmental permits, building approvals, and fiscal concessions all fall within government jurisdiction. “To pretend otherwise,” he said, “is either disingenuous or dangerously naïve.”

A Deafening Silence from the Legal Community

Perhaps his most piercing criticism was reserved for his own profession.

“The legal profession — our supposed guardians of democracy and the rule of law — have been mute,” he said. “If the guard is asleep, the people are unprotected.”

He praised Charles Wilkin KC for courageously raising red flags about missing clauses in the Act, including the absence of executive oversight, beach access guarantees, internal security protocols, land rights, immigration control, banking supervision, and environmental protection.

“You can’t have gaps like that in legislation of this magnitude,” Astaphan said. “It’s a recipe for exploitation, confusion, and possibly the ceding of sovereignty.”

The “Destiny” Developers and the Danger of Unchecked Power

Astaphan called out both the developers — “the Destiny people” — and political leaders who have been “flying too high above the people.”

“They need to steer off the planes for a bit and come talk to the people,” he said. “We need to hear from them — and they need to hear from us.”

He questioned the due diligence process, ownership structure, and financial transparency of the developers, urging the government to release all details of the agreements.

“Who are these people? What are their records elsewhere? Have we done our homework, or are we walking blindfolded into another trap?”

Regional, Financial, and Moral Implications

The former minister warned that the SSZ project could have far-reaching repercussions — from regional diplomatic friction to financial destabilization and corruption.

“How would this zone impact our OECS and CARICOM relationships?” he asked. “Could it cause grievous damage to government revenues, institutions, and even the Central Bank?”

He also flagged money laundering, cryptocurrency use, environmental degradation, and national security risks as critical red flags.

“This is not just about economics. It’s about who controls our laws, our land, our borders, and ultimately our identity.”

“We Must Be the Architects of Our Own Destiny”

In his closing appeal, Astaphan called for national unity, transparency, and civic engagement.

“The people of this land — both Nevis and St. Kitts — need to know everything,” he declared. “We cannot allow ourselves to be kept in the dark. We cannot allow anyone to put us in the dark.

We must be the architects of our destiny.”

ANALYSIS: A Nation at a Crossroads

Astaphan’s remarks underscore what many in civil society and the opposition have been warning for months — that the SSZ Act represents a seismic shift in the governance, ownership, and direction of the federation.

It is not merely a development project, but a constitutional and existential test of St. Kitts and Nevis’ ability to balance economic ambition with sovereignty, transparency, and public trust.

In a country still bearing the scars of past land controversies and foreign entanglements, Astaphan’s voice — fiery, experienced, and unflinching — is a reminder that progress without consultation can quickly become peril without redemption.

By SKN Times Investigations Unit

For public accountability, transparency, and national dialogue on the future of the Federation.