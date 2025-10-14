NEVIS PREMIER AND OPPOSITION LEADER BRANTLEY CALLS FOR 15-SEAT PARLIAMENT

Premier floats 15-seat Parliament—critics see payroll-vote padding, boundary games, and a costly fix for a management problem

By SKN Times Investigations Desk

Premier Mark Brantley has ignited a political firestorm after using his weekly radio show to argue for a major expansion of the National Assembly—10 seats for St. Kitts, 5 for Nevis (up from 8 and 3)—and a parallel increase in ministers to “cope with the rigors of modern government.”

In his words:

“We want to increase the number of seats in Nevis to seven… We want to see five federal seats on Nevis… 10 in St Kitts, five in Nevis, 15 seats… the demands of modern government suggest that we need more people, a broader range of talent in government.”

The Premier’s declaration has reignited debate about whether this is genuine reform or a thinly veiled move to inflate political power, extend ministerial privileges, and cement electoral advantage.

The pitch vs. the problem

Brantley’s reasoning is simple: ministers are “overwhelmed,” government is more complex than in 1983, and therefore more ministries and constituencies are needed to ensure focus and efficiency.

But analysts argue that this is a management failure dressed as modernization. “Government overload” often stems from poor delegation, weak civil service structures, and politicized portfolios, not from a shortage of ministers. Expanding Parliament without administrative reform only multiplies the inefficiency.

Critics warn that adding seats simply bloats the payroll vote—that is, MPs who owe their salaries to the executive—eroding legislative independence while burdening taxpayers with salaries, vehicles, offices, and pensions.

Constitutional and boundary minefield

The proposal cannot be enacted by talk-show decree. It must pass through the Constituency Boundaries Commission, involve public consultations, and face Parliamentary scrutiny—processes designed to prevent arbitrary or politically motivated expansion.

Any redrawing that gives Nevis five seats while St. Kitts has ten could easily appear disproportionate to population size, raising suspicions of political manipulation rather than representation equity. In small states, the margin between fairness and gerrymandering can be razor-thin.

The Samal Duggins argument—flawed and misleading

Government insiders and sympathetic commentators have pointed to Minister of Agriculture, Sports, and the Creative Economy Samal Duggins as a case study for why portfolios should be split and additional ministers appointed.

They claim that Duggins’ underperformance and apparent overwhelm are symptoms of ministerial overload—proof that the system needs more ministers to handle today’s policy demands.

However, governance experts counter that Duggins’ challenges stem less from portfolio size and more from a record of poor performance, disorganization, and questionable leadership capacity. His example, they say, highlights the dangers of appointing ministers based on loyalty or optics rather than technical competence, not the need to expand the Cabinet.

As one political analyst put it:

“If one minister’s failure becomes the justification for constitutional expansion, we are governing by excuse, not by evidence.”

In short, Duggins’ natural incompetence is not the problem—bad oversight and poor accountability are.

Follow the incentives: Why now?

Ministerial arithmetic: More seats mean more ministers and junior ministers, providing political leverage and easier coalition management.

More seats mean more ministers and junior ministers, providing political leverage and easier coalition management. Boundary leverage: Redistricting before an election raises fears of gerrymandering , even if wrapped in the language of modernization.

Redistricting before an election raises fears of , even if wrapped in the language of modernization. Narrative shift: The “not enough ministers” storyline conveniently redirects the public’s gaze from real governance failures—rising crime, stagnant agriculture, a troubled tourism sector, and healthcare inefficiencies.

The cost of “capacity”

Expanding the Parliament to 15 members will inevitably raise costs:

Higher salaries, pensions, and allowances

More ministerial vehicles, security, and administrative staff

New constituency offices and operating budgets

In a federation still struggling with fiscal balance and public service efficiency, the optics of this move are damaging. Every new politician comes with a recurring cost—but little evidence of better outcomes.

Reform without expansion

If Premier Brantley is sincere about “modern governance,” he can strengthen state capacity without inflating the political payroll:

Redefine portfolios and decentralize non-core functions to statutory agencies

and decentralize non-core functions to statutory agencies Empower Permanent Secretaries and hold them to measurable results

and hold them to measurable results Establish a Delivery Unit under the Prime Minister’s Office to track progress

under the Prime Minister’s Office to track progress Enhance Parliamentary oversight and transparency

and transparency Enforce performance-based evaluations for ministers and senior officials

Until these fundamentals are fixed, adding more ministers simply adds more mediocrity.

Representation for Nevis: rhetoric vs. reality

Brantley’s argument for more Nevis seats may resonate emotionally, but representation must be justified by population and geography, not politics. If Nevisians deserve more federal voice, let it be proven by data—not decreed through partisan maneuvering.

The verdict

Brantley’s “seat expansion” proposal may sound like a modernization plan, but its subtext is clear: more ministers, more power, more cost.

Blaming governance failures on “overworked ministers” like Samal Duggins is convenient but intellectually dishonest. Competence, not quantity, is what this Federation truly lacks.

Before adding new seats to the House, the government must first prove it can stand upright on the ones it already occupies.