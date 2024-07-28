Minister of National Security and Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew Must Explain Sudden Influx of High-Powered Rifles in St. Kitts and Nevis

### Minister of National Security and Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew needs to address a growing concern: how are high-powered rifles suddenly penetrating our borders and ending up in the hands of murderers on our streets?Since October 2022, following the politically motivated removal of former Customs Comptroller Jomo Butler and the reassignment of several key customs officials, there have been no gun and ammunition seizures at our customs-manned borders. This alarming gap in border security has coincided with a surge of high-powered AR-15s and other rifles appearing on the streets of Basseterre.Before initiating any conversation on violent crime, PM Drew must provide answers. How are these assault rifles bypassing customs without any form of resistance? How has the caliber of ammunition found at murder scenes shifted from handguns to high-powered rifles?The nation demands transparency and accountability. The government must address these critical issues to restore public trust and ensure the safety of St. Kitts and Nevis.