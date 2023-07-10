Drew Administration continues traditional implementation of Temporary Concessions on School Supplies

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, July 7, 2023 – The Federal Cabinet of Ministers has approved temporary concessions on school supplies where no taxes would be charged during the period Monday, July 10, 2023, to Saturday, September 30, 2023.

This has not become a traditional annual activity leading up to the beginning of the school year in September. Similar activities were implemented annually under the Team Unity Administration .



This announcement forms part of the measures that the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew-led St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Administration has approved for implementation to ease the financial pressures of households, particularly single-parent households, with school-aged children.



All importers, commercial and non-commercial, would be eligible to participate and benefit from this programme.



Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew with students of the Deane Glasford Primary school in St. Peter’s.



According to Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, this initiative represents one of the tangible ways that the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Administration is touching the lives of the people across the Federation.



“In addition to free tuition for all students at Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College and free uniforms and textbooks for qualifying households, this is one of the numerous measures undertaken by our administration since assuming office, to further ensure that no child within the Federation is left behind. Education is foundational to our Administration’s Sustainable Island State agenda”, said Prime Minister Drew.



The Customs and Excise Department can be contacted for the full listing of eligible school supplies and any other related inquiries at 1 (869) 466-7227. Persons can also visit the department’s website at https://skncustoms.com for more details.