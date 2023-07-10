SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS MOURNS THE LOSS OF LIEUTENANT COLONEL NORMAN L. WILLIAMS, MBE, JP, RETIRED COMMANDER OF THE ST. KITTS NEVIS DEFENCE FORCE.





Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Norman Leroy Williams, MBE, JP

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, July 8, 2023 (Press Secretary, 2023)- The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis extends deepest condolences to the wife Mrs Carmen Greta Williams, other members of family, and friends of Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Norman Leroy Williams, MBE, JP who passed away on Friday 7th July 2023.

Lt. Col. Williams dedicated his entire life to the service of his country, committing over thirty-five (35) years to the St. Kitts Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF). Williams joined the SKNDF in 1965 as a private soldier and musician, then subsequently moved up the ranks to Corporal, Sergeant, and Warrant Officer Class Two. In 1973, he was promoted to Warrant Officer Class One and appointed Regimental Sergeant Major, becoming the first soldier in the SKNDF to accomplish that feat.

He can be described as a decorated and accomplished officer within the SKNDF. In 1976 Lt. Col. Williams was commissioned Second Lieutenant, then to full Lieutenant in 1980. He was later appointed Governor General’s aide-de-camp (ADC) in 1983. In 1992 he was commissioned Captain and appointed Commanding Officer.



Lieutenant Colonel Norman Leroy Williams, MBE, JP

Colonel Williams was promoted to Major in 1994 and commissioned Lieutenant Colonel in 1997 at which time the appointment of Commanding Officer was upgraded to Commander. This therefore gave Lt Col Williams the privilege and opportunity of being the highest Commissioned Officer in the SKNDF to which he was appointed Commander of the St. Kitts Nevis Defence Force.

He remained the Commander until his retirement in 2003.

Lt Col Williams received a broad range of military training from institutions across the globe including countries such as Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, the United States of America, England, and Canada. He also received extensive training in National Development at the Fu Hsing – Kang College in Taiwan.

Lt. Col. Williams’ life of service extends beyond his military accomplishments. He served in other Government Institutions including the Telephone Department as Senior Accounts Clerk, Establishments Division as Senior Clerk, and at the Customs & Excise Department in various sub-departments, most importantly as Chief Enforcement Officer.

Colonel Williams also engaged in community service. He was a member of the St Kitts & Nevis Red Cross Society where he served in various capacities including Deputy Director General for many years. Lt. Col. Williams was a product of the St Christopher Children’s Home at Fortlands, which made him very proud to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of that Institution from 1997.



(L-R) Then Prime Minister, The Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L/ Douglas presented an award to then Major Norman Williams.

In addition to his numerous career advancements, Lt Col Williams received several Medals over the years in honour of his years of service. These include Saint Kitts and Nevis Independence Day Medal (1983), the St. Kitts Nevis Defence Force Centennial Medal (1996), Saint Kitts and Nevis Independence Award (1996), and Saint Kitts and Nevis Independence Silver Jubilee Medal.

Lt. Col. Williams was awarded the Fu Hsing – Kang College Medal (1997), Justice of the Peace in and for Saint Kitts and Nevis (2000). He was a Registration Officer of Polling Divisions 1 – 6 in the Electoral District of St Christopher Two over the period 14 July 2008 to 1 July 2009.

Other high-level awards, recognitions, and appointments, attributed to Lt. Col. Williams over the years include him being proclaimed an Honorary Citizen of Nebraska USA where he received the Key to Nebraska from Mayor Mike Johanns in 1992. He was also appointed and commissioned an Arkansas Traveller to serve as an Ambassador of Goodwill from Arkansas USA, and beyond the borders of the United States in 1992.

In 2010 Lieutenant Colonel Norman Leroy Williams received the high honour of Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), from Queen Elizabeth II in Her New Year’s Honours List, for his years of service to National Security in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Lieutenant Colonel Norman L. Williams, MBE, JP, Retired Commander of the St. Kitts Nevis Defence Force embodied patriotism and exemplary service to his country and fellowmen. May his soul rest in eternal peace.