PERMANENT SECRETARY CLARKE GIVES UPDATE ON PAP OPERATIONS

July 6, 2023

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 06, 2023 (SKNIS): Some 5,300 households in St. Kitts and Nevis are benefiting from the monthly $500 cash transfer system of the Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) as of June 2023, with new qualifying households being added on a regular basis.

Azilla Clarke, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs, shared that the households currently benefiting from the PAP are headed by senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and persons with children under the age of 16 years. The household’s monthly income is also less than $3,000 per month.

Figures from the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs reveal that $2.68 million were paid to beneficiaries in June. During the period January 2023 to June 2023, the government transferred a total of $15,562,277.66 to assist eligible households.

Permanent Secretary Clarke indicated that there are some eligible applicants who did not complete the registration process. Eligible seniors are being assisted by staff from the Ministry of Ageing and Disabilities in this regard.

“Their team has been going out to be able to assess these persons’ situation for recommendation for joining [the PAP],” she stated, noting that help is also available for individuals in the other priority payment categories. “Once your household is in those three priority populations, you can come in and move your pending applications forward to completed, and therefore, begin processing for PAP.”

Households outside of the priority areas that qualify for PAP will be considered in the second cohort of the programme to begin receiving cash transfers.

“I want to take this opportunity to let people know, if you are vulnerable and your household is struggling, PAP is not the only public assistance programme that the state offers. So, it makes no sense … waiting for PAP, there are other programmes. Visit your community centers or our offices at Victoria Road or upstairs the Antioch Baptist Church at Lime Kiln,” said Permanent Secretary Clarke.