PM’S WIFE MRS. DIANI PRINCE-DREW’S JOY PROJECT RECEIVES MASSIVE DONATION FROM BUSINESS TYCOON!

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a display of corporate generosity, The Joy Project, spearheaded by First Lady Diani Prince-Drew, has received a generous donation of 30 brand-new laptops from none other than Mario Sabga-Aboud, the Chairman of the Global Brands Group of Companies!

This game-changing contribution comes from a man whose business empire includes globally recognized brands such as Pizza Boys, Rituals Coffee House, Rituals Sushi, Ah’len Lebanese Restaurant, Wok n’ Roll, and Church’s Chicken, among others. The donation is set to revolutionize the initiative’s ability to empower communities, particularly in education.

Mrs. Prince-Drew, who was accompanied by the wife of Attorney General Garth Wilkin, Mrs. Charisse Wilkin, took to social media to announce the monumental gift, Mrs. Prince-Drew expressed heartfelt gratitude:

“The Joy Project is grateful to have received a generous donation of 30 laptops from Mr. Mario Sabga-Aboud, Chairman of the Global Brands Group of Companies. Partnerships like these are vital to the work we do, and this donation will go a long way in supporting our initiatives, particularly those focused on education and community empowerment, by providing the tools needed to uplift those we serve.”

But the generosity did not stop there! Sabga-Aboud took things to the next level by pledging an additional EC$10,000 to The Joy Project—further solidifying his commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.

This powerful partnership between The Joy Project and one of the Caribbean’s most influential business moguls is already making waves, with many hailing it as a transformative moment for local philanthropy.

As the nation grapples with economic challenges, such acts of kindness and corporate responsibility serve as a beacon of hope. The question now remains: Will other business giants step up to match this unparalleled act of generosity?

Stay tuned for more updates as The Joy Project continues its mission to uplift communities with groundbreaking initiatives!