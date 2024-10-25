Historic Comeback: Reuben T. Meade’s United Alliance Sweeps Montserrat Election, Ending MCAP’s Rule with Decisive Victory

In a landmark victory, Montserrat’s first premier, Reuben T. Meade, has returned to political leadership, guiding his newly formed United Alliance (UA) to a sweeping win in the Montserrat general elections. The UA captured five of nine seats in the Legislative Assembly, securing a majority to govern, while the incumbent Movement for Change and Prosperity (MCAP) suffered a staggering loss, managing only a single seat.

From the onset of vote-counting, it became clear that Meade’s UA was on a winning path. The ruling MCAP faced overwhelming rejection from voters, with only Crenston Buffonge, the outgoing agriculture minister, securing a top-nine position. Buffonge, respected for his contributions to the agriculture sector, held a strong lead most of the night but ultimately could not reverse the sweeping desire for change that resonated throughout the country.

The victory marks a powerful comeback for Meade, who celebrated his party’s success alongside UA candidates who dominated the election. Dr. Ingrid Buffonge, a widely celebrated physician, held first place in early results, later shifting to second as results were finalized. Joining Buffonge were UA members John Osborne and Veronica Dorsette-Hector, the latter having recently crossed the floor from MCAP to UA, signaling a shift in the political landscape.

The People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) solidified its presence with leader Paul Lewis and former PDM leader Donaldson Romeo securing seats in sixth and seventh positions, respectively. Meanwhile, UA’s businessman Dwayne Hixon secured the eighth position, solidifying UA’s dominance.

In a statement following his victory, Meade, 70, spoke with conviction, emphasizing, “The people have spoken all across Montserrat. We are the party of choice to take Montserrat forward. We plan to govern for all of the people and work to make life better for them.” He expressed a commitment to forming a government that reflects the public’s aspirations and vowed that his administration would focus on transparency and effective governance.

The election outcome signifies a shift in Montserrat’s political dynamics, and with Meade’s seasoned leadership, the United Alliance is set to usher in a new era for Montserrat.