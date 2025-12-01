From Tabernacle to Wall Street: Gladwin Garnette Rises as a Global Finance Leader

SKN TIMES DIASPORA FEATURE

TABERNACLE SON TAKES WALL STREET !

Across the global landscape, the sons and daughters of St. Kitts and Nevis continue to shine — in business, sports, academia, innovation, and public service. Among these outstanding nationals stands Gladwin Garnette, a financial executive, former national athlete, and trailblazer whose career and impact span continents.

Today, he serves as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of 36th Street Capital Partners LLC, a New York–New Jersey–based equipment financing leader and joint-venture affiliate of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. But long before he became a global finance authority, Gladwin was already a household name in the Federation — as a national basketballer, elite track athlete, community leader, and a symbol of disciplined excellence.

A SON OF TABERNACLE WHO ROSE TO GLOBAL HEIGHTS

Gladwin’s story begins in the village of Tabernacle, where determination and a relentless work ethic propelled him from local playing fields to international arenas. A former Academic All-American and cum laude graduate of South Dakota State University, he completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Economics in just three years before earning an MBA in Finance from Rutgers Business School.

Yet education was only one dimension of his early achievements.

A NATIONAL ATHLETE AND BASKETBALL PIONEER

Before conquering the world of finance, Gladwin Garnette was one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ most recognized athletes.

His sporting legacy includes:

Former St. Kitts–Nevis National Basketballer

Leader and Captain of the legendary Shell Oilers Basketball Team

Led the Shell Oilers on their pioneering, unprecedented U.S. Basketball Tour —

the first and only local basketball team to tour the United States, an achievement still unmatched in the Federation’s sporting history.

— representing the Federation with distinction.

This chapter of his life cemented his status as a role model for youth athletes, demonstrating discipline, leadership, and excellence both on and off the court.

His legacy in sport continues through the next generation — Gladwin is the father of St. Kitts–Nevis senior national footballer Micah Garnette, a rising star in Caribbean football.

GLOBAL EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP: A FINANCE TITAN

With over 25 years of financial services experience, Gladwin has built a reputation as a world-class financial strategist and executive. His career features some of the highest-ranking roles in the U.S. finance sector:

Career Highlights

CFO, 36th Street Capital Partners LLC (2018–present)

Oversees financial management, business strategy, capital structure, and risk operations for a major firm serving middle-market companies across the U.S.

Senior Executive & Risk Leader, CIT Group Inc.

Trusted advisor to senior management, leading consumer credit, risk oversight, and strategic operations.

SVP & Head of Business and Finance, Caliber Home Loans

Directed multiple operational divisions and led transition management following a major acquisition.

Founder, Garnet Bleu Advisors

Providing high-level strategic guidance and financial modeling expertise to U.S. and international companies.

Advisory Member, CTI Africa

Supporting board-level decision-making and strategic initiatives.

In 2018, 36th Street Capital formally announced Gladwin’s appointment, emphasizing his “financial leadership, unmatched expertise in equipment financing, and proven record of financial stewardship.”

SERVICE, MENTORSHIP & COMMUNITY IMPACT

Gladwin’s commitment to community leadership is lifelong.

He served as Charter President of the Rotaract Club of St. Kitts, later joining Rotary internationally. His recent philanthropic support to schools and sports programs in Tabernacle reflects a deep, enduring love for home.

His donations of athletic equipment to the Edgar T. Morris Primary School and the Tabernacle FC have been widely celebrated — a full-circle moment for a man whose own journey began on those same village fields.

DIASPORA EXCELLENCE: A KITTITIAN-NEVISIAN ICON

Gladwin Garnette represents the very best of the St. Kitts–Nevis diaspora — a man whose life bridges sports, global finance, community development, and national pride.

His story reminds us that the Federation, though small in size, continues to produce global giants whose vision and achievements resonate worldwide.

From national athlete to global CFO.

From Shell Oilers captain to Wall Street executive.

From village fields in Tabernacle to boardrooms in New York.

Gladwin Garnette’s journey is a powerful symbol of what Kittitians and Nevisians can achieve when discipline meets determination.

SKN Times proudly salutes Gladwin Garnette — athlete, executive, patriot, and one of the Federation’s most inspiring diaspora success stories.