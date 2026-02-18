DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS SOUNDS ALARM: DESTINY OR DISASTER? SSZ APPROVAL SPARKS FIRESTORM AS SECRECY, LEGAL QUESTIONS AND POLITICAL RISK SWIRL AROUND DREW ADMINISTRATION

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The controversial SSZ Destiny Project has erupted into a full-blown political flashpoint after Mark Brantley confirmed that the Nevis Island Administration approved the development and submitted documents to Terrance Drew as early as December 24.

Nearly two months later, the silence from the Prime Minister’s office is deafening.

Despite petitions, public meetings, and vocal objections from the Bar Association and respected legal minds including Charles Wilkin and Emil Ferdinand, there has been no transparent national briefing. Instead, Dr. Drew has pointed to a “broad-based committee” under the SSZ Act — a legal framework that permits such developments — yet the scope, meetings, and findings of that committee remain opaque.

Opposition Leader Timothy Harris has seized on what he calls a troubling “pattern of secrecy,” warning that decisions made “in the dark room” invite suspicions of quid pro quo arrangements.

Across historical societies, legal bodies, and civic groups, resistance has been resounding. The question now is not simply legality — but legitimacy.

Should final approval be granted in defiance of mounting public opposition, analysts warn the political cost to Dr. Drew could be profound, potentially reshaping the electoral landscape and eroding trust at a critical juncture.