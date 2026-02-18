LEGAL GIANT FALLS: ST. KITTS & NEVIS MOURNS THE PASSING OF ATTORNEY KARLWEIS LIBURD — A QUIET ARCHITECT OF JUSTICE AND NATIONAL PROGRESS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The Federation bows its head in solemn reflection at the passing of Attorney-at-Law Karlweis Liburd, a loyal son of the soil whose life embodied quiet strength, principled conviction, and unwavering dedication to St. Kitts and Nevis.

A graduate of the University of the West Indies’ Hugh Wooding School of Law in 1976, Mr. Liburd emerged during a formative era in Caribbean legal development. For decades, he stood as a pillar of the legal fraternity — respected for his professionalism, integrity, and steadfast commitment to justice. His measured counsel and disciplined approach helped shape and strengthen the administration of law within the Federation.

His influence extended beyond the courtroom. In 1978, St. Kitts became an inaugural member of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) under his presidency, with the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas serving as Secretary and representing the Federation at the historic meeting in French Guiana. It was yet another example of his nation-building footprint.

A beloved brother of Her Excellency the Governor General, Dame Marcella Liburd, and legendary broadcaster Juni Liburd, Karlweis Liburd’s legacy is deeply woven into the national story.

The St. Kitts–Nevis Labour Party has expressed profound sadness at the loss of “our dear Comrade,” acknowledging his decades of quiet but resolute support and invaluable guidance, particularly during years in opposition. His contributions to the Labour Spokesman enriched political discourse and strengthened the movement’s intellectual foundation.

Karlweis Liburd did not seek spotlight — he offered principle. He did not chase applause — he upheld justice. His life reminds us that nations are sustained not only by officeholders, but by citizens who mentor, guide, and stand firm in their values.

May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy endure for generations.