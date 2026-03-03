PM DREW GONE AGAIN: PRIME MINISTER JETS TO GHANA AS OVERSEAS TRIPS PILE UP

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The passport pages must be filling fast.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew is once again off island — this time bound for the Republic of Ghana on an Official State Visit, in what critics say has become an almost relentless cycle of overseas engagements while pressing issues simmer at home in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Dr. Drew will travel to Ghana for high-level bilateral discussions with the President of Ghana and senior government officials. According to the official release, the talks are expected to focus on strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties, with cooperation proposed in education, healthcare, trade and investment, climate resilience, agriculture, youth development, and cultural exchange.

On paper, it sounds ambitious. On the ground in St. Kitts and Nevis, many are asking: at what cost — and at what priority?

THE FREQUENT FLYER PRIME MINISTER

Dr. Drew’s overseas travel schedule in recent months has been described by critics as “unyielding” and “nonstop.” From global summits to regional meetings to bilateral engagements, the Prime Minister has maintained a heavy international presence.

Supporters argue that small island states must be outward-looking and proactive in securing partnerships. They say international diplomacy is not optional — it is essential for survival in a volatile global economy.

But detractors contend that optics matter — and so does timing.

With concerns about the economy, national debt levels, cost of living pressures, healthcare strains, and ongoing anxieties about public services, the optics of yet another overseas trip are fueling public debate.

“How many state visits before we see state-level results?” one business owner asked this publication.

GHANA: SYMBOLISM OR SUBSTANCE?

The visit to Ghana carries historical and symbolic weight. Ghana has long positioned itself as a gateway between Africa and the diaspora, and deeper Caribbean-Africa relations have been encouraged within diplomatic circles for years.

There is clear potential for cultural reconnection, educational exchange, and even agricultural collaboration. Trade and investment conversations could open doors if structured carefully.

However, seasoned observers note that translating high-level diplomatic meetings into measurable economic outcomes requires follow-through, transparency, and clearly defined agreements.

Will memorandums of understanding emerge?

Will there be investment frameworks?

Will timelines and deliverables be disclosed to the public?

These are the questions many citizens now want answered.

GOVERNANCE FROM THE SKIES?

The larger issue is not the Ghana visit in isolation — it is the pattern.

When a Prime Minister is frequently abroad, governance continuity becomes a central concern. Who is minding the shop? How are urgent domestic matters being addressed in real time? And what mechanisms ensure that overseas engagements produce tangible returns?

Government sources indicate that updates will be provided throughout the Official State Visit. But increasingly, the public appetite is not for updates — it is for outcomes.

DIPLOMACY VS. DOMESTIC DELIVERY

There is no denying that international engagement can be beneficial. Small island developing states must diversify partnerships, build alliances, and expand markets. In theory, this Ghana trip could yield new avenues for collaboration in healthcare training, climate adaptation strategies, youth empowerment initiatives, and agricultural technology exchange.

Yet at home, many citizens are focused on bread-and-butter realities:

Rising living costs

Employment stability

Infrastructure reliability

Public service efficiency

In that context, frequent travel can appear disconnected from everyday concerns.

A QUESTION OF BALANCE

The Prime Minister’s office frames the Ghana visit as a strategic effort to strengthen diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations. Critics frame it as another chapter in an unrelenting travel schedule.

The truth may lie somewhere between diplomacy and domestic demand.

What is undeniable is this: the frequency of overseas engagements has become a defining feature of the administration. And as the trips continue, so too will scrutiny.

For now, St. Kitts and Nevis watches — again — as its Prime Minister boards another flight, this time headed across the Atlantic.

The question lingering on the ground is simple:

When he returns, what will have changed?