BREAKING: DANIEL BRANTLEY ATTORNEYS-AT-LAW SECURE ARREST OF US$58 MILLION MEGA YACHT IN ST. KITTS — DEBT PAID IN FULL WITHIN 72 HOURS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — February 18, 2026 — In what legal observers are describing as one of the most significant maritime enforcement actions in recent history in the Federation, the law firm Daniel Brantley Attorneys-at-Law has successfully secured the arrest of a US$58,000,000 mega yacht berthed in Saint Kitts for non-payment of substantial debts owed to their client.

Within just 72 hours of the arrest, the outstanding sums were settled in full.

The decisive legal action—led by attorneys Brianna R.A. Brantley and Gabriella A. Brantley—has drawn attention from regional maritime and commercial law circles, marking a defining moment in the application of Admiralty jurisdiction in St. Kitts and Nevis.

A Landmark Exercise of Admiralty Jurisdiction

The arrest of a mega yacht of this magnitude underscores the strength and effectiveness of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Admiralty Court jurisdiction, a powerful legal mechanism that allows claimants to detain vessels as security for maritime debts.

Under established admiralty law principles:

A vessel itself can be treated as the defendant in proceedings.

Claimants may apply ex parte (without prior notice to the vessel owner).

Once arrested, the yacht cannot sail or be moved without court approval.

Release typically requires payment of the debt or the posting of substantial security.

Such arrests are commonly associated with disputes involving unpaid maritime services, breach of charter agreements, crew wages, port and docking fees, supply contracts, and secured lending arrangements.

In this case, the debt was sufficiently significant to warrant the arrest of a vessel valued at US$58 million—an assertive but entirely lawful step within the framework of maritime enforcement.

Why This Matters for St. Kitts & Nevis

This case carries implications beyond the immediate dispute. It reinforces the jurisdictional credibility of St. Kitts and Nevis as a serious commercial and maritime forum.

Strategically positioned along major yachting and transatlantic maritime routes, the Federation frequently hosts high-value vessels. When these vessels berth locally, they fall squarely within the authority of domestic courts.

By acting swiftly and effectively, the legal team demonstrated:

The operational efficiency of the Federation’s courts

The enforceability of contractual obligations within the jurisdiction

The capacity of local practitioners to handle high-value international disputes

The reliability of St. Kitts and Nevis as a venue for commercial enforcement

The full settlement of the debt within 72 hours reflects both procedural efficiency and strategic leverage.

A Strategic Legal Achievement

Securing the arrest of a US$58 million mega yacht requires meticulous preparation and coordination, including:

Immediate filing of court documents

Detailed affidavit evidence supporting the claim

Strict compliance with Admiralty procedural rules

Coordination with port authorities and enforcement officers

Strategic negotiation following detention

The rapid resolution of the matter suggests that the arrest achieved its intended objective: securing prompt payment.

International Significance

High-value yacht arrests are most commonly associated with established maritime jurisdictions such as London, Miami, Monaco, and Singapore. The successful execution of such an action in St. Kitts underscores the Federation’s standing as a capable and legally sophisticated maritime jurisdiction.

It also sends a clear signal to vessel owners, financiers, charterers, and service providers operating in regional waters: contractual obligations are enforceable, and the courts are prepared to act decisively when necessary.

A Defining Moment for Maritime Enforcement

While details of the client and the vessel remain confidential, the core outcome is undisputed: a US$58 million mega yacht docked in Saint Kitts was lawfully arrested, and within three days, the outstanding debts were paid in full.

This development represents a significant milestone for maritime enforcement in St. Kitts and Nevis and highlights the growing capacity of local legal practitioners to navigate complex, high-value international disputes.

As maritime traffic through the region continues to increase, this case may well serve as a precedent-setting example of how swiftly and effectively the Federation can protect commercial rights under the rule of law.

Developing story.