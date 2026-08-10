DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS POWERS PLP TO NEW HEIGHTS AS MASSIVE PEOPLE’S CONVENTION RESHAPES ST. KITTS-NEVIS POLITICAL CONVERSATION

Six new candidates join Third Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris as PLP unveils seven-member election lineup — party signals it intends to challenge SKNLP head-on whenever the next general election is called

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The political temperature in St. Kitts has shifted.

And after Saturday night, the People’s Labour Party is making it clear that it intends to be right at the centre of whatever comes next.

Former Prime Minister and PLP Political Leader Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris powered onto the national political stage over the weekend with a massive People’s Convention at the Newtown Paddock, where hundreds gathered for an evening that supporters are already describing as a major turning point for the country’s youngest major political movement.

The August 8 convention formally unveiled six new candidates, who joined Harris to give the PLP declared representation in seven constituencies on St. Kitts. Contemporary reports confirm the candidate launch and the significant turnout at the Newtown Paddock.

It was big. It was energetic. And politically, it sent a message.

For a party established only in 2013, the PLP has travelled a remarkable political road. Harris went on to become the Federation’s third Prime Minister after the Team Unity coalition won the 2015 general election, and he remained Prime Minister following Team Unity’s larger victory in 2020.

Now, four years after the 2022 election returned the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party to government, Harris is attempting another political rebuild — this time with a substantially reshaped PLP team.

And the convention suggested that the rebuild is gathering momentum.

“LOOK AT US NOW” — HARRIS FIRES BACK AT THE DOUBTERS

The loudest political moment of the night came from Harris himself.

Standing before hundreds of supporters, the PLP leader directly confronted one of the criticisms that has followed his party for years — the suggestion that the organisation revolved almost entirely around him.

Harris declared:

“The youngest party trying the biggest convention in St. Kitts and Nevis. Look at us now. They were saying this is a one-man party.”

He then pointed to the crowd and the new faces surrounding him as his answer to that criticism.

And his central message was unmistakable:

“While they have been talking, we have been working. While they have been talking, we have been working. We have been preparing ourselves for the challenges for a future. For the challenges ahead.”

It was vintage Harris.

Confident. Defiant. And focused heavily on portraying the PLP as an organisation that has survived political upheaval and emerged with a broader team.

FROM ONE MAN TO A SEVEN-MEMBER LINEUP

That may ultimately be the biggest political takeaway from Saturday night.

The PLP did not simply hold another convention.

It put faces to its future.

Architect and businessman Calvin Alexander Pemberton was unveiled for Constituency No. 1; businessman and community leader Dameon Lawrence for Constituency No. 2; businessman Troy “Spuddy” Hendrickson for Constituency No. 3; youth advocate and UWI law student Delonte Lewis for Constituency No. 4; educator Patricia Isles-Ceasar for Constituency No. 5; and educator Claudine Saunders for Constituency No. 8. They join Harris, the sitting representative for Constituency No. 7.

That gives the PLP seven announced candidates as it continues preparations for the next general election.

No date for that election has yet been officially announced.

But Saturday looked and sounded like a party already in full campaign mode.

PLP’S GROWTH STORY CANNOT BE IGNORED

PLP is the “fastest-growing political party in the Caribbean” remains a political characterisation rather than something established by an independent regional measurement.

But the party does have numbers behind its argument that its support base has expanded over time.

Available election figures show the PLP receiving approximately 9 percent of the national vote in 2015, 13.37 percent in 2020 and 17.14 percent in 2022, even though those elections occurred under very different political circumstances.

That trajectory helps explain the confidence now coming from Harris and his supporters.

The party may be young by Caribbean political standards, but it is no longer politically new.

It has produced a Prime Minister.

It has been part of a two-term federal government.

It survived the collapse of Team Unity. And it got the 2nd most votes in the federation of St.Kitts and Nevis in the last federal elections.

And it has now assembled a new generation of candidates around the one PLP parliamentarian who retained his seat in the 2022 general election — Timothy Harris.

DREW VS HARRIS?

The current government remains firmly in the hands of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, which won six of the 11 elected National Assembly seats in the 2022 election. Drew remains Prime Minister in 2026.

But Saturday’s PLP convention strengthened the argument that the next electoral contest on St. Kitts could increasingly develop around two competing political centres: Drew’s governing SKNLP and Harris’ rebuilding PLP.

That is not an election result. Nor is it a prediction.

The voters will ultimately decide that.

But politically, the PLP wanted the country to see strength, organisation, candidates and momentum on Saturday.

It delivered all four.

The images of hundreds gathered at Newtown Paddock, the unveiling of six fresh candidates and the sight of Harris surrounded by a substantially expanded political team created perhaps the clearest visual statement yet that the PLP intends to contest aggressively for government whenever the next election arrives. Reports from the event confirm hundreds attended the public convention.

And Harris knew exactly what message he wanted travelling beyond the Paddock.

They said it was a one-man party.

His response was essentially: look again.

Because after more than a decade of political battles, government, defeat, rebuilding and reinvention, the People’s Labour Party is signalling that it believes its next chapter could be its biggest yet.

Saturday night was the launch.

Now the race for St. Kitts is taking shape.

TIMES CARIBBEAN