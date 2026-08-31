CABINET ISSUES STATEMENT ON PM DREW MEDICAL EMERGENCY; PRIME MINISTER STABLE, TO BE TRANSPORTED ABROAD FOR SPECIALISED OBSERVATION

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 31, 2026 — The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has issued an official update on the health of Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, confirming that he remains awake, alert and in stable condition after being admitted to the Joseph N. France General Hospital on Sunday evening.

According to the Cabinet Secretariat, Prime Minister Drew presented to the hospital on Sunday, August 30, 2026, after experiencing mild discomfort, nausea and a headache.

He was admitted for observation and underwent clinical evaluation and diagnostic reviews, with the Government stating that medical specialists have attended to him continuously over the past 18 hours.

The Cabinet Secretariat said that, out of an abundance of caution and on the advice of the medical team, arrangements are now being made for Prime Minister Drew to be transported abroad for specialised observation and precautionary monitoring.

Government has reassured the public that the business of the country continues without interruption and has asked citizens and residents to keep the Prime Minister in their prayers for a swift and full recovery.

A further official update is expected at 7:00 PM today, Monday, August 31, 2026.

FULL OFFICIAL STATEMENT

STATEMENT ON THE HEALTH OF PRIME MINISTER THE HON. DR. TERRANCE M. DREW

The Cabinet Secretariat wishes to provide the public with an official statement regarding the health of Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew.

On the evening of Sunday August 30, 2026, Prime Minister Drew presented to the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital following symptoms of mild discomfort, nausea and headache. He was immediately admitted for observation and thorough clinical evaluation.

The medical team and specialists at JNF General Hospital have attended to the Prime Minister continuously over the last 18 hours. Following comprehensive analysis and diagnostic reviews, his treating physicians are satisfied with his overall condition, confirming that he remains awake, alert, and in stable condition.

Out of an abundance of caution and based on the medical team’s observations since his admission, the full medical team has advised that Prime Minister Drew be transported abroad for specialised observation and precautionary monitoring. Arrangements are currently underway to facilitate this transport.

The Cabinet and the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis request that the nation keep Prime Minister Drew in their prayers for a swift and full recovery. The public is reassured that the business of government continues seamlessly and without interruption.

A further update on the Prime Minister’s status will be issued to the nation at 7:00 PM today.