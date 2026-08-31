WHEN A PRIME MINISTER FALLS ILL: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION AND GOOD GOVERNANCE REQUIRE IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The sudden hospitalisation of Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has placed renewed attention on an important question: what happens when the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis becomes ill, requires overseas medical attention or is temporarily unable to carry out his constitutional functions?

The answer begins with Section 55 of the Constitution of Saint Christopher and Nevis.

The Constitution provides that whenever the Prime Minister is absent from the Federation or, because of illness, is unable to perform his constitutional functions, the Governor-General may authorise another Minister to perform those functions. That authority continues until it is revoked by the Governor-General.

Normally, the Governor-General acts on the advice of the Prime Minister. However, Section 55 also provides an important safeguard: if the Governor-General considers it impracticable to obtain the Prime Minister’s advice because of his absence or illness, the Governor-General may exercise that authority in his or her own deliberate judgment.

That is the constitutional mechanism designed to prevent uncertainty at the highest level of government.

PUBLIC COMMUNICATION MATTERS TOO

While the Constitution establishes the legal framework, responsible Westminster-style governance also requires clear and timely public communication.

On Monday, August 31, the Cabinet Secretariat officially confirmed that Prime Minister Drew had been admitted to the Joseph N. France General Hospital after experiencing mild discomfort, nausea and a headache. It said he remained awake, alert and stable following medical evaluation.

The Government also announced that doctors had recommended overseas specialised observation and precautionary monitoring, while assuring citizens that government business continued “seamlessly and without interruption.”

A further update was scheduled for 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

That type of communication serves several purposes: it gives citizens verified information, limits damaging speculation and reassures the public service, business community and international partners that the machinery of government remains functional.

WHAT SHOULD THE PUBLIC EXPECT?

In circumstances involving a Prime Minister’s illness, good governance would ordinarily involve several key steps: relevant senior state officials being informed; medically verified information being released without unnecessarily invading the Prime Minister’s privacy; clarification about who is exercising executive functions where necessary; and further updates when material information becomes available.

But an important distinction must be made.

There is no provision in Section 55 requiring the Government to publish medical symptoms, issue updates through SKNIS, or announce another briefing at a particular time such as 7:00 p.m. Those are communication and administrative practices, not express constitutional requirements.

What the Constitution does require is clarity over the exercise of the Prime Minister’s functions whenever absence or illness prevents him from carrying them out.

And that distinction matters.

At moments involving the health of a Head of Government, citizens understandably want information quickly. The Prime Minister is entitled to reasonable medical privacy, but the country is equally entitled to know that constitutional authority is properly vested and that government continues to function.

The objective should therefore be straightforward: verified information, constitutional clarity, continuity of government and responsible transparency.

In moments of national uncertainty, silence can invite rumours. Clear official communication helps preserve public confidence.

And above everything else, the constitutional machinery must continue to work.