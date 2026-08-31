BREAKING: DUANE “KEFFE D” DAVIS FOUND GUILTY IN 1996 KILLING OF RAP ICON TUPAC SHAKUR

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — August 31, 2026 — Nearly three decades after the death of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur, a Las Vegas jury has found Duane “Keffe D” Davis guilty of first-degree murder, delivering the first conviction in one of hip-hop’s most enduring criminal cases.

Davis, 63, a former leader associated with the South Side Compton Crips, was accused by prosecutors of orchestrating the September 1996 attack that ultimately claimed Shakur’s life.

Prosecutors argued that the confrontation developed after Shakur and members of his entourage became involved in an altercation with Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson, at a Las Vegas casino following a Mike Tyson boxing match.

According to the prosecution’s case, Davis later helped locate Shakur and Death Row Records executive Marion “Suge” Knight and provided the firearm used during the incident. Davis was not accused of personally firing the shots.

The jury reportedly deliberated for approximately three hours before returning its verdict Monday. Davis had pleaded not guilty, and his defence challenged the reliability of statements he previously made in interviews, recordings and his 2019 memoir.

Shakur was 25 when he was wounded in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. He died six days later.

For decades, the case generated intense international speculation, documentaries, books and countless theories. Davis eventually became the only person criminally charged in connection with Shakur’s death.

The guilty verdict represents an extraordinary turning point in a case that remained unresolved for almost 30 years and continued to capture the attention of generations of music fans.

Davis could face a life sentence. His sentencing is scheduled for October 13, 2026, according to reports, and he is expected to appeal the conviction.

TIMES CARIBBEAN