Concerned Citizens For A Better McKnight(CCFABM), distributed bagpacks with school supplies to ALL students of the Halliday/Smith Primary School in McKnoght.(Sept.1st 2025. Thanks for your support.

CCFABM Donates Backpacks and Supplies to Every Student of Halliday/Smith Primary in McKnight

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — September 1, 2025 — The Concerned Citizens for a Better McKnight (CCFABM) has once again lived up to its name by giving back to the community in a powerful way. On Monday morning, every single student of the Halliday/Smith Primary School in McKnight—140 in total—received a brand-new backpack fully stocked with essential school supplies, thanks to the group’s annual back-to-school presentation.

This year’s event carried a special significance as CCFABM celebrated the 50th consecutive year of the initiative, a tradition that began in 2011. The ceremony, chaired by Mr. Paulius, brought together school administrators, teachers, parents, well-wishers, and members of the organization, both local and overseas.

A Legacy of Giving

Mr. Paulius, speaking on behalf of the group, paid homage to past community stalwarts such as Mr. Cecil Edwards, Mr. Washington Archibald, Ms. Carmen Tyson Ward, and Teacher Annie Baxter, before recognizing the vision and commitment of the organization’s founders and members.

“Every student, yes all of you, 140 students, will receive a backpack filled with school supplies,” he announced to resounding applause. He noted that the contribution is designed to ease the financial burden on parents and equip children with the tools to succeed.

Each backpack included two exercise books, pencils, pens, erasers, a sharpener, ruler, pencil case, scissors, crayons, and glue stick, carefully selected to cover students’ basic classroom needs.

Local and Overseas Members United

Among those recognized for their contributions were overseas-based members Seymour Talley-Davis (founder), Lloyd Hendricks, and Ms. Hildreth Rollins, who all attended the school in their youth. Locally, the active members include Bernard Rollins, Ken Martin, Sheldon Dauphin, Sylvia Pipperton Richards, Tracy Newton-Herbert, and Paulius himself.

Special thanks were extended to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for granting duty-free concessions, overseas shipping agent Sandra Wallace for providing free freight, and former residents of McKnight for their ongoing donations.

Inspiring Excellence

The group also highlighted its AAA Award, which recognizes excellence in academics, athletics, and attitude. This year’s award was presented to Antenia Francis, who received a trophy and an EC$700 gift certificate to help with her transition to high school.

Speakers at the ceremony encouraged students to embrace the school’s theme, “Write Your Own Story,” reminding them that with hard work, focus, and determination, they can achieve greatness.

A Community’s Commitment

In his closing remarks, Mr. Paulius underscored the purpose of the initiative:

“It is our sincere hope that these supplies will not only ease the burden of preparing for a new school year, but also inspire each of you to continue striving for excellence in your studies. Knowledge is power, so keep learning, keep growing, and make your families and your community proud.”

The presentation ended with the symbolic handover of backpacks to each grade level by past students and distinguished members of the McKnight community.

With this latest act of generosity, CCFABM has reinforced its enduring commitment to education and community upliftment—ensuring that the children of McKnight walk into the 2025–2026 school year prepared and empowered.