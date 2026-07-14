DR. DENZIL DOUGLAS RETURNS TO PUBLIC VIEW AFTER THREE-MONTH MEDICAL ABSENCE, DECLARES: “I’M ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY”

Senior Minister makes long-awaited appearance at high-level New York luncheon, thanks supporters worldwide and signals a gradual return to official engagements

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 14, 2026 — After nearly three months away from the public spotlight due to medical issues, St. Kitts and Nevis Senior Minister and former Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Denzil L. Douglas has made his first widely shared public appearance, bringing an emotional wave of relief to supporters across the Federation and throughout the diaspora.

Dr. Douglas marked his return with a photograph from what he described as a productive business luncheon in New York, where he met with the Consuls General of St. Kitts and Nevis and Serbia.

The image shows the veteran statesman standing with the two diplomatic representatives, appearing composed and engaged as he gradually resumes public and professional activity.

Accompanying the photograph was a deeply personal message titled “On the Road to Recovery,” in which Dr. Douglas thanked the many people who had reached out during his absence.

He expressed appreciation for the text messages, telephone calls, WhatsApp messages, Facebook comments, cards, prayers and other expressions of encouragement he received while recovering.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has reached out,” Dr. Douglas wrote, adding that he remained eternally grateful for the “love, encouragement and unwavering support” shown to him.

The Senior Minister also placed his recovery firmly within his faith, declaring: “Above all, I give thanks to Almighty God.”

His reappearance comes after weeks of widespread public concern and growing questions surrounding his prolonged absence from national, regional and international engagements.

During that period, Dr. Douglas was not seen at several activities that would ordinarily have attracted his participation, prompting intense public discussion about his health and official status.

Tuesday’s photograph therefore represents far more than an ordinary diplomatic engagement. For many supporters, it is the first clear public signal that the former Prime Minister is steadily regaining strength and preparing to resume a more visible role.

Dr. Douglas revealed that he also expects to meet shortly with St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to the United Nations, indicating that his return to official duties may be unfolding gradually.

“Each new day brings renewed hope, greater strength, optimism and joy,” he stated.

The veteran parliamentarian also offered a thoughtful reflection on the recovery process, noting that genuine healing extends beyond the physical body.

He said true recovery also involves “the mind, the spirit and the heart,” a message that has already begun resonating with supporters at home and abroad.

Dr. Douglas, one of the longest-serving and most influential political figures in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis, served as Prime Minister from 1995 to 2015 and continues to hold senior ministerial responsibility within the Federal Government.

His public return is expected to attract significant national attention, particularly as citizens await further information concerning when he may fully resume his regular ministerial, parliamentary and constituency duties.

For now, however, the message from New York is one of gratitude, faith and cautious optimism.

“I love and deeply appreciate you all,” Dr. Douglas told the public.

After months of silence and uncertainty, the former Prime Minister has finally stepped back into public view—and his message is unmistakable: the recovery continues, his strength is returning, and he is looking ahead with renewed hope.