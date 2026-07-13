DR. DENZIL DOUGLAS BREAKS SILENCE: FORMER PRIME MINISTER REVEALS MAJOR SPINAL SURGERY AFTER PROLONGED ABSENCE FROM PUBLIC LIFE

Within hours of a Times Caribbean, St. Kitts-Nevis Times and St. Kitts-Nevis Daily report raising questions about his whereabouts, the Senior Minister confirms serious health challenges linked to a life-threatening 1988 accident—but says surgery was successful and he is recovering well

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 13, 2026: After weeks of growing national speculation surrounding his prolonged absence from public life, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil L. Douglas has broken his silence, revealing that he recently underwent major spinal surgery following what he described as a period of “significant health challenges.”

The statement was issued within hours of a widely circulated article published by Times Caribbean, St. Kitts-Nevis Daily and St. Kitts-Nevis Times, which questioned the former Prime Minister’s extended absence from major national, parliamentary, constituency and regional engagements.

In his emotional and deeply personal statement, Dr. Douglas disclosed that he had been suffering from severe back pain connected to injuries sustained in a life-threatening motor vehicle accident in 1988.

According to the veteran parliamentarian, the crash caused serious damage to his spine and previously required cervical surgery in 2003. The latest medical intervention addressed complications affecting the lumbar-sacral area of his spine.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to Almighty God for His grace, strength, and protection throughout a recent period of significant health challenges resulting from severe back pain, which ultimately required surgical intervention,” Dr. Douglas stated.

The former Prime Minister reported that the procedure was highly successful and said he had received an “excellent and encouraging” assessment from his neurosurgeon, Professor Dr. Anthony K. Frempong-Boadu of NYU Langone Health.

“I am pleased to report that the procedure was highly successful,” Dr. Douglas declared, adding that although his recovery remains ongoing, he is progressing well and continues to see encouraging signs each day.

The revelation provides the clearest explanation yet for the Senior Minister’s noticeable absence from several high-profile public engagements over recent months.

Questions had intensified after Dr. Douglas was reportedly absent from activities within his constituency, sittings and functions associated with the National Assembly, regional meetings and international engagements at which other government representatives appeared on behalf of his ministry.

Until Monday’s statement, there had been no detailed public explanation from the Government or Dr. Douglas concerning his condition or expected return to active public duties.

The former Prime Minister, who is also a trained medical doctor, said the experience had deepened his respect for advances in medicine and for the healthcare professionals responsible for his treatment and recovery.

He praised the doctors, nurses, therapists, technicians and other medical personnel whose professionalism, expertise and compassion contributed to the successful outcome.

“As a Medical Doctor myself, this experience has further strengthened my appreciation for the remarkable advances in modern medicine and technology,” he stated.

Dr. Douglas also expressed profound gratitude to his family, particularly his daughter, Dr. Andrea F. Douglas, and members of her household, including Alex and Denzil, for their care and support during the difficult period.

He additionally thanked friends, colleagues, associates, constituents and well-wishers at home and abroad for their prayers, visits, messages and encouragement.

“Your kindness has meant more than words can adequately express,” he said.

A MESSAGE OF FAITH, HOPE AND PERSEVERANCE

Beyond addressing the intense public speculation surrounding his absence, Dr. Douglas used the statement to offer encouragement to individuals experiencing illness or personal hardship.

He said his medical journey had reaffirmed his belief that hope and faith remain powerful, even during periods of fear and uncertainty.

“Healing is a process that requires patience, perseverance, and purpose,” he stated. “I encourage anyone facing illness or personal challenges to remain steadfast, trust the process, and never lose hope. Better days are possible.”

Dr. Douglas indicated that he intends to return to public service as his recovery progresses.

“As I continue on the road to recovery, I look forward with renewed strength, gratitude, and optimism, and remain committed to serving the people of our beloved Federation,” he said.

PUBLIC CONCERN FINALLY ADDRESSED

The disclosure is expected to bring significant relief to supporters, constituents and members of the wider public who had become increasingly concerned about the whereabouts and wellbeing of one of the Federation’s longest-serving political figures.

Dr. Douglas served as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis from 1995 to 2015 and currently holds ministerial responsibilities within the Federal Government.

His prolonged absence had generated widespread discussion, particularly as he remained out of public view during several important national and regional events.

The timing of Monday’s statement—coming shortly after media reports publicly raised questions about his status—underscores the importance of clear and timely communication concerning senior public officials, particularly when health circumstances affect their ability to perform public duties.

While Dr. Douglas did not provide a specific date for his full return to active engagements, his statement suggests that his recovery is moving in a positive direction.

He concluded by offering blessings and gratitude to all who supported him throughout the challenging period.

“May Almighty God continue to bless you all, especially my constituents, family, friends, colleagues, associates, and every well-wisher,” Dr. Douglas stated.

God bless you all.

See more:

WHERE IS DR. DOUGLAS? PROLONGED ABSENCE FROM PUBLIC LIFE FUELS NATIONAL SPECULATION AS GOVERNMENT REMAINS SILENT ON SENIOR MINISTER’S STATUS – Times Caribbean Online https://timescaribbeanonline.com/where-is-dr-douglas-prolonged-absence-from-public-life-fuels-national-speculation-as-government-remains-silent-on-senior-ministers-status/