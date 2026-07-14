DEPORTED TO ST. KITTS—NOW THEY WANT TO STAY! TWO JAMAICANS SENT FROM U.S. UNDER CONTROVERSIAL TCN DEAL CHOOSE FEDERATION OVER RETURNING HOME

Men reportedly entered St. Kitts and Nevis as ordinary passengers, remain outside custody and have no immediate plans to return to Jamaica—as unanswered questions continue to surround the secretive deportation arrangement

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In a stunning development surrounding the controversial Third Country National agreement between St. Kitts and Nevis and the United States, two Jamaican men deported from the U.S. to the Federation have reportedly decided that they want to remain in St. Kitts and Nevis rather than return to Jamaica.

The disclosure was made by Jamaica’s Ministry of National Security in written responses to questions submitted by TVJ News.

According to the report, the two men arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis during May 2026 and were believed to be the first foreign nationals transferred to the Federation under the Third Country National, or TCN, arrangement with Washington.

The Jamaican ministry said information received from its counterparts indicated that the men would not be returning to Jamaica—at least for the time being.

Even more significantly, the ministry reportedly confirmed that the Jamaicans are not being held in custody and were admitted into St. Kitts and Nevis as ordinary passengers.

The ministry also said it had received no information suggesting that either man had committed a crime in the United States.

However, major questions remain unanswered regarding why the two Jamaicans were removed from the United States, why they were not sent directly to Jamaica and what immigration status currently allows them to remain in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Jamaica’s Ministry of National Security reportedly said it could not explain the circumstances behind the men’s removal from the U.S. or why the Federation was selected as their destination.

TVJ News said similar questions were submitted to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, but no response had been received at the time of the television report.

JAMAICA NOT CONSULTED BEFORE TRANSFER

The Jamaican government reportedly was not contacted by U.S. authorities before the two nationals were transferred to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Instead, Jamaica learned of their arrival through a diplomatic note issued by the St. Kitts and Nevis Government on May 22.

That development appears to highlight a significant difference between traditional deportation procedures and removals conducted under a Third Country National arrangement.

Under the conventional process described by Jamaica’s National Security Ministry, when a Jamaican national has exhausted the available legal options to remain in the United States, American authorities usually coordinate directly with Jamaican officials to arrange that person’s return.

In those cases, the Jamaican government is notified and involved in the repatriation process.

Under the TCN arrangement, however, coordination reportedly takes place primarily between the country removing the individual and the third country accepting that person.

For the two Jamaican men, that coordination was reportedly conducted between the United States and St. Kitts and Nevis—with Jamaica outside the main process.

MEN APPARENTLY FREE TO REMAIN

The revelation that the two men have been allowed to remain in the Federation could intensify public debate over the TCN programme and the Government’s responsibility to explain its long-term implications.

It remains unclear whether the men have been granted temporary immigration permission, work authorization, residency rights or another legal status.

There has also been no publicly disclosed information regarding their accommodation, employment, financial support or whether any monitoring arrangements remain in place.

The development is especially striking because Jamaica has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the United States for a similar programme—but has taken a noticeably more cautious approach.

Jamaica’s Ministry of National Security said on July 7 that foreign nationals transferred to Jamaica under such an arrangement would not automatically be entitled to remain in the country.

Jamaican Security Minister Dr. Horace Chang had previously acknowledged concerns that there could be no absolute guarantee that transferred foreign nationals would voluntarily leave Jamaica after arrival.

The Jamaican government has nevertheless maintained that such persons could be legally removed if necessary.

JAMAICA DELAYS ITS OWN PROGRAMME

Unlike St. Kitts and Nevis, Jamaica has reportedly not yet accepted its first group of third-country nationals.

The Jamaican ministry said the programme would not begin until several outstanding concerns had been adequately addressed.

Those concerns reportedly include possible health and security risks, housing arrangements, monitoring systems and other logistical and legal safeguards.

The contrasting approaches are likely to fuel calls for greater transparency in St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly now that the first two reported participants in the programme appear to be remaining in the country indefinitely.

While no evidence has been presented suggesting wrongdoing by either Jamaican national, the episode raises broader questions about immigration policy, national security oversight and whether the public was given a complete explanation of how the TCN agreement would operate.

For now, two Jamaican men sent from the United States under a highly scrutinized international arrangement have apparently made their decision:

They are staying in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has yet to publicly provide detailed answers regarding their status, the conditions of their stay or whether additional foreign nationals may soon arrive under the programme.