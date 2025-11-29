FORMER SKN NATIONAL BASKETBALLER GLADWIN GARNETTE GIVES BACK — MAJOR DONATION TO TABERNACLE PRIMARY SCHOOL & FOOTBALL CLUB

US-Based CFO and Proud Son of the Soil Invests in Youth Development at Home

The village of Tabernacle is celebrating a major act of generosity and hometown pride, thanks to former St. Kitts and Nevis national basketballer and athlete Gladwin Garnette, who returned home on a recent visit and made a well-received donation to both the Edgar T. Morris Primary School and the Tabernacle Football Club.

Garnette—now a highly accomplished Chief Financial Officer at 36th Street Capital Partners LLC in the United States—used his homecoming to invest directly in the development of young athletes and students in the community where he grew up.

During the presentation, Garnette donated several footballs, football equipment, and boots to the primary school for both budding footballers and general student recreation. The items were gratefully received by school principal Mr. Dale Phipps, who expressed appreciation for Garnette’s continued support of youth upliftment.

Garnette explained that the contribution was inspired by a request from Stanley Carey, a long-time family friend:

“Yesterday I had the pleasure of presenting the Edgar Morris Primary School in Tabernacle with several footballs, football equipment and boots for the young footballers and school recreation at large. This all came about when Stanley Carey (red outfit), a longtime family friend with whom I grew up, reached out for assistance to promote a healthy tradition of sport in the youth.”

In addition to the school, Garnette also made a separate donation of football equipment to the Tabernacle FC, received on behalf of the club by young player Tyrese Jeffrey.

Garnette, whose family roots run deep in Tabernacle, reflected on his connection to the community:

“My family resided in Tabernacle before my mom migrated to Basseterre when she became the Matron of the hospital.”

He emphasized his ongoing commitment to supporting youth development, discipline, and community pride:

“I will continue to support both in their player development and inspire the Tabernacle FC to be good examples to their community, especially the young students.”

Garnette—who has built a distinguished finance career in the US, including leadership roles as CFO, consultant, and risk management head—is also the father of Micah Garnette, a former St. Kitts and Nevis national youth footballer.

His donation is being praised across the community as a shining example of diaspora contribution, hometown loyalty, and national pride—proof that no matter how far a Kittitian travels, home is never left behind.

The Edgar T. Morris Primary School and Tabernacle FC both extend heartfelt thanks to Gladwin Garnette for investing in the next generation of athletes and leaders.