STUNNING POLL RESULTS REVEAL GROWING PUBLIC BACKLASH AGAINST PM DREW’S LEADERSHIP — VOTERS SAY ST. KITTS IS ON THE WRONG TRACK

Basseterre, St. Kitts — In a politically seismic revelation that could shape the nation’s future, renowned Caribbean pollster Don Anderson has released the results of a national survey that paints a deeply troubling picture for the Dr. Terrance Drew-led administration. The data confirms what many on the ground have long been whispering — public confidence in the government is plummeting, and voters are demanding urgent change.

The findings are blunt, sobering, and statistically undeniable. Here’s a breakdown of the top 5 explosive takeaways from the Anderson poll:

50% of Voters Say the Country is Heading in the Wrong Direction

An outright majority of respondents believe St. Kitts is on the wrong path. The leading causes cited?

High cost of living (51%)

Poor leadership (40%)

This signals not just discontent, but a growing perception of incompetence at the top.

61% Say the Economy Has Worsened Over the Past 2–3 Years

Despite glowing government rhetoric about “transformation” and “island sustainability,” citizens are not buying it. Nearly two-thirds of voters say the economy has deteriorated, pointing to rising prices, stagnant wages, and deteriorating household stability.

83% Blame the Government Directly

In a crushing blow to the Drew administration’s credibility, 83% of respondents place the blame for the nation’s worsening conditions squarely at the feet of the government. The numbers indicate that no amount of external scapegoating will repair this trust deficit.

84% Rate the Government’s Performance as Average to Very Poor

A brutal performance review by the people. Only 16% of those polled believe the government is performing well — suggesting a complete disconnect between the administration’s self-promotion and the lived experiences of ordinary citizens.

PM Terrance Drew’s Approval Rating Sinks to Just 17%

In what may be the most alarming figure of all, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s personal approval rating sits at a dismal 17% — an abysmally low figure for any sitting head of government just three years into a term. Once hailed as a fresh face in national leadership, Dr. Drew is now facing a serious legitimacy crisis in the eyes of the electorate.

IMPLICATIONS: THE TIDE IS TURNING

Don Anderson’s poll not only exposes the fragile political ground on which the current government stands, it confirms what many in the business, civic, and grassroots sectors have long feared — that the administration’s public support is in free fall.

With these numbers in the public domain, the 2025–2026 political landscape in St. Kitts and Nevis could be dramatically reshaped, as opposition parties ramp up their outreach and the government scrambles to regain the trust of a disillusioned population.

The big question now: Will Dr. Drew and his team listen — or double down on the same path voters have overwhelmingly rejected?