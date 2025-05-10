SHOCKING — BUT NOT SURPRISING: SERGEANT CATAPULTED OVER SEASONED DEPUTY COMMISSIONER IN BAREFACED POLITICAL APPOINTMENT AT HMP

AG COMMISSIONER SPENCER ISAAC SENIOR DEPUTY COMMISSIONER DENZIL “BULL” HARRIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 10, 2025

A wave of outrage and disbelief is sweeping through the national security community following the controversial appointment of Acting Chief Officer Spencer Isaac—a Sergeant by substantive rank—to the high-level position of Acting Commissioner of Corrections, leapfrogging confirmed Deputy Commissioner Denzil “Bull” Harris, a veteran with decades of distinguished service.

Critics have described the appointment as “shocking, but not surprising,” calling it yet another example of blatant political interference under the Drew administration.

Isaac, a native of St. Peters, hails from a family with deep roots in security service. One of his brothers is a member of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force and reportedly serves on the personal security detail of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew—a connection that is now raising eyebrows among insiders and observers alike.

“This reeks of political maneuvering,” one senior official said under strict anonymity. “It’s hard to ignore the optics. A Sergeant suddenly promoted to the top post, bypassing a confirmed Deputy Commissioner with far more rank and experience—while his brother serves in the PM’s security team? This sends the wrong message to career professionals across the board.”

Legal analysts have also weighed in, warning that the appointment may violate established public service regulations, which mandate merit-based promotions and adherence to rank and seniority. The lack of transparency around the decision has only fueled speculation of cronyism and favoritism at the highest levels.

Despite mounting public backlash, the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of National Security remain silent, offering no legal justification for Isaac’s sudden elevation, nor any explanation for sidelining Deputy Commissioner Harris.

“This is not just about a man being promoted—it’s about a system being undermined,” one legal expert remarked. “If a Sergeant can be politically catapulted to the top without process, what does that say about the rule of law in our security institutions?”

As the controversy grows, confidence in the leadership of the correctional system—and the integrity of government appointments—continues to erode.