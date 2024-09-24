Dr. Denzil Douglas Praises Venezuela’s Role in Regional Development During High-Level Talks

Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKNTimes/Times Caribbean)—On the morning of Tuesday, September 24, 2024, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Foreign Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, held a pivotal meeting with Yvan Gil Pinto, Minister of the People’s Power for Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

During the discussions, Dr. Douglas conveyed his deep appreciation for Venezuela’s unwavering commitment to promoting socialist economic development throughout the Caribbean, with particular focus on Saint Kitts and Nevis. He highlighted Venezuela’s significant contributions, especially in the areas of housing and energy, which have played a crucial role in enhancing the country’s infrastructure and sustainable development efforts.

Dr. Douglas also encouraged further diplomatic dialogue on the ongoing territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana. He emphasized the importance of resolving the issue through peaceful negotiations to ensure stability and continued collaboration within the region.

The meeting underscored the strong partnership between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Venezuela, reaffirming their shared commitment to regional progress and socialist economic ideals.