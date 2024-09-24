Grenadian Chess Prodigy Renniel Gilbert Makes History, Earns FIDE Master Title at Budapest Olympiad

Grenada, September 22 – At just 17 years old, Grenadian chess sensation Renniel Gilbert has made history by earning the prestigious title of FIDE Master (FM) at the 45th Budapest Chess Olympiad. In a stunning display of skill and determination, Gilbert, who left Grenada as an unrated player, achieved the remarkable feat of becoming one of only 23 players awarded the FM title at the event, which drew over 2,000 participants from 197 countries.

The FIDE Master title is the third-highest ranking in chess, behind the titles of International Master and Grandmaster. What makes Gilbert’s achievement even more impressive is his ability to bypass the Candidate Master title entirely. His performance was nothing short of extraordinary, winning seven out of ten games, including victories over two FIDE Masters and one Candidate Master.

Gilbert, who is also a student at TAMCC and the reigning Grenadian National Chess Champion, has now etched his name in the annals of Grenada’s sporting history. His success not only elevates his own career but also marks a significant milestone for Grenada on the global chess stage.

As the young chess prodigy returns home tomorrow, Grenada is preparing to welcome him as a national hero. His accomplishment is a testament to the growing strength of Caribbean players in international chess and signals the beginning of a new era for Grenadian chess.

Renniel Gilbert’s rise to FIDE Master at such a young age promises an exciting future for both the player and the sport in Grenada.